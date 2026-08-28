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British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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British Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by U.S. Immigration Authorities

Detention of Milo Yiannopoulos by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Background on Milo Yiannopoulos

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has called for supermarket ICE checkpoints and summary deportation of anyone failing to prove legal U.S. residency, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agency records showed on Friday.

Details of the Arrest

Location and Circumstances

ICE's parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and is subject to a final order of removal.

Immigration Status

According to DHS, Yiannopoulos legally entered the U.S. in May 2019 through New York City but "chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws."

Current Status and Response

Legal Representation

Yiannopoulos was not immediately available for comment and it was not known whether he has obtained legal representation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles, Editing by Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • Yiannopoulos, 41, was taken into ICE custody at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport on Thursday under a final order of removal issued by DHS. According to agency records, he initially entered the U.S. legally in May 2019 but overstayed his permitted period of stay.
  • He is being held in a Louisiana ICE detention facility and was apprehended in advance of a concert by Kanye West (Ye) in New Orleans; Yiannopoulos has previously promoted summary deportations and ICE checkpoints in public posts.
  • This detention underscores heightened enforcement against visa overstays and persons facing removal orders, reflecting a broader policy environment in which ICE is pursuing individuals regardless of their public profile or media attention.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Milo Yiannopoulos detained by ICE?
Milo Yiannopoulos was detained by U.S. ICE for overstaying his permitted residency after entering the U.S. legally in May 2019.
Where was Milo Yiannopoulos arrested?
Yiannopoulos was arrested at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.
What is the next step for Milo Yiannopoulos following his detention?
He is subject to a final order of removal according to the Department of Homeland Security.
Has Milo Yiannopoulos commented on his detention?
Milo Yiannopoulos was not immediately available for comment regarding his detention.
Did Milo Yiannopoulos have legal representation at the time of detention?
It was not known whether Milo Yiannopoulos had obtained legal representation at the time of his detention.

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