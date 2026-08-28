British Commentator Milo Yiannopoulos Detained by U.S. Immigration Authorities

Detention of Milo Yiannopoulos by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

Background on Milo Yiannopoulos

Aug 28 (Reuters) - British far-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who has called for supermarket ICE checkpoints and summary deportation of anyone failing to prove legal U.S. residency, has been detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, agency records showed on Friday.

Details of the Arrest

Location and Circumstances

ICE's parent agency, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said Yiannopoulos, 41, was arrested on Thursday at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport and is subject to a final order of removal.

Immigration Status

According to DHS, Yiannopoulos legally entered the U.S. in May 2019 through New York City but "chose to overstay his welcome in violation of our nation's laws."

Current Status and Response

Legal Representation

Yiannopoulos was not immediately available for comment and it was not known whether he has obtained legal representation.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Kristina Cooke in San Francisco and Steve Gorman in Los Angeles, Editing by Franklin Paul)