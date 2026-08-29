Nepal Needs at Least $4 Billion for Rebuilding After Recent Floods
Financial Impact and Recovery Efforts
Estimated Cost of Rebuilding
Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nepal needs $4 billion to $5 billion for rebuilding after the devastating flood that struck its border areas this week, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters on Saturday.
Ongoing Assessment of Loss and Damage
"This is just an estimate. Loss and damage is being assessed," he said.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)