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Exclusive-Nepal needs at least $4 billion for rebuilding, finance minister says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Exclusive-Nepal needs at least $4 billion for rebuilding, finance minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Nepal Needs at Least $4 Billion for Rebuilding After Recent Floods

Financial Impact and Recovery Efforts

Estimated Cost of Rebuilding

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Nepal needs $4 billion to $5 billion for rebuilding after the devastating flood that struck its border areas this week, Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle told Reuters on Saturday.

Ongoing Assessment of Loss and Damage

"This is just an estimate. Loss and damage is being assessed," he said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Saurabh Sharma, writing by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by YP Rajesh)

Key Takeaways

  • Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle estimates rebuilding cost at US$4–5 billion and says loss and damage are still being assessed, with rescue and relief efforts underway (theprint.in).
  • Government has already mobilized domestic funds (e.g., Rs 20 billion) and is coordinating international support from World Bank, ADB, India, China and others (newbusinessage.com).
  • The floods—triggered by a suspected ice‑rock avalanche or glacial event—killed hundreds, left many missing, and destroyed critical infrastructure including bridges, roads and hydropower projects (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How much does Nepal need for rebuilding after the recent flood?
Nepal needs between $4 billion and $5 billion for rebuilding after the devastating flood.
Who provided the estimate for Nepal's rebuilding cost?
The estimate was provided by Nepal's Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle.
Is the rebuilding cost final?
No, the $4-5 billion figure is an initial estimate and loss and damage assessment is ongoing.
Which areas of Nepal were affected by the flood?
The flood struck border areas of Nepal.

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