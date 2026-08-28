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Spain asks EU for help processing migrants in Ceuta - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Spain asks EU for help processing migrants in Ceuta

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Spain Urges EU Assistance for Migrant Processing in Ceuta After Mass Crossing

Spain Requests Frontex Support Amid Migrant Crisis in Ceuta

MADRID, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Spain asked on Friday for help from the European Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex) in processing migrants in the North African enclave of Ceuta almost a month after tens of thousands rushed across the border from Morocco. 

Official Request for EU Assistance

Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska sent a request to Beate Gminder, the European Commission's director general for migration and home affairs, for help from Frontex, a European Union agency, to screen migrants in the enclave illegally. 

Scale of the Migrant Influx

Authorities say between 5,000 and 8,000 people remain in Ceuta after at least 72,000 people crossed from Morocco on July  30 in a rush that killed 82 migrants on the Spanish side of the border, with 14 more deaths confirmed by Morocco.

Additional Support Requested

Spain also asked for 10 more officers from Frontex to help with migrant screening. 

Rising Tensions and Security Concerns

Marlaska's request comes amid rising tensions in Ceuta after a series of protests by residents who have demanded the migrants leave. 

Incidents at Migrant Camps

Tents used by migrants on Trampolin Beach, where many migrants have been camping out, have been attacked and set on fire. 

Violence and Arrests

Twelve migrants were arrested on Thursday after stoning an army vehicle, injuring one soldier and four migrants. Eleven were expelled from Ceuta, the El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources from the city's main court.   

(Reporting by Graham KeeleyEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • Spain has asked the European Commission for support from Frontex, Europol, and the EU Asylum Agency (EUAA) to manage the triage and processing of remaining irregular migrants in Ceuta, estimated between 5,000 and 8,000 individuals. (efe.com)
  • The request includes 10 additional Frontex officers, extension of Operation Minerva beyond its current September 2 end date, remote assistance for interviews and interpreters, and satellite surveillance via EUROSUR Fusion Services. (efe.com)
  • Tensions in Ceuta are escalating: local protests, attacks on migrant camps, and clashes—such as a military vehicle being stoned—have heightened urgency. Spain previously requested over €32 million in emergency EU migration funds. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Spain request help from the EU in Ceuta?
Spain requested help from the EU to process and screen thousands of migrants who entered Ceuta from Morocco, seeking support from Frontex.
How many migrants crossed into Ceuta from Morocco?
At least 72,000 migrants crossed from Morocco into Ceuta on July 30, with authorities stating between 5,000 and 8,000 remain.
What incidents have occurred with migrants in Ceuta?
There have been protests, attacks on migrant tents, and clashes resulting in arrests, injuries, and expulsions.
How many extra officers did Spain request from Frontex?
Spain asked for 10 additional Frontex officers to help with migrant screening in Ceuta.
What is the current situation for migrants in Ceuta?
Tensions are high with protests, violence, and ongoing demands for EU support to manage and process the migrants.

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