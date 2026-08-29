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Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Norway mourns King Harald as crowds gather at royal palace

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 29, 2026

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Norwegians Gather at Oslo Palace to Mourn King Harald and Welcome King Haakon VIII

Nation Mourns King Harald and Prepares for a New Monarch

By Nerijus Adomaitis and Janis Laizans

Farewell to King Harald

OSLO, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Norwegians were gathering on Saturday to say goodbye to King Harald in front of the royal palace, where he lies in state, with many well-wishers remembering his sense of inclusiveness and tolerance.

Europe's oldest monarch, who emerged from the shadow of his well-loved, extrovert father to become a reformer during more than three decades on the throne, died on Friday at the age of 89.

Late on Friday, throngs pressed the streets of Oslo under the pouring rain to watch the funeral cortege as it left Oslo University Hospital, where Harald passed away, to reach the royal palace.

At a later point, Norwegians will be able to pay their respects in front of his coffin inside the royal chapel.

Funeral Arrangements

When that happens, his coffin will stand on a purple-draped catafalque, with the family wreath attached and the symbols of monarchy, a crown, sword, sceptre and orb, placed on top until the funeral takes place. The date has not yet been made public.

Flags were flying at half-mast throughout the country and portraits of the late king in gala uniform were everywhere, from bus stops and metro stations to shops, offices and public buildings.

Remembering King Harald's Legacy

Tolerance and Inclusivity

TOLERANCE AND INCLUSIVITY

Many mourners who came on Friday praised Harald's spirit of inclusiveness. 

The 2016 Speech

One referred to a speech he delivered in 2016 that went viral worldwide, in which he said: "Norwegians are girls who love girls, boys who love boys and girls and boys who love each other".

"It embodies the way he felt about people and the way he wanted us Norwegians to feel about each other," said Mari Eidsvaag, 32, a well-wisher who wore a T-shirt emblazoned with that sentence, a rainbow and a drawing of King Harald. 

"I think it's a very important statement, especially these days," she told Reuters outside the palace. 

The Transition to King Haakon VIII

A New Era Begins

As Norwegians mourned Harald, the transition to a new reign began immediately.

Harald's 53-year-old son became Norway's new king the moment his father passed away. He said he would be known as King Haakon VIII. 

Upcoming Oath and Address

King Haakon, who is expected to speak to the nation in a televised address, will take the oath in front of parliament on Tuesday, when he will swear to defend Norway's constitution and laws.    

(Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis, Janis Laizans and Dylan Martinez, writing by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • King Harald V, Europe’s oldest monarch, died peacefully at Oslo University Hospital on August 28 at age 89, triggering national mourning with flags at half‑mast and crowds at Palace Square (investing.com)
  • Mourners praised his inclusiveness, notably recalling his 2016 speech celebrating LGBT acceptance as emblematic of his tolerant legacy (apnews.com)
  • His son immediately became King Haakon VIII and will take the Oath of Allegiance before the Storting on Tuesday, September 1, marking the formal constitutional transition (stortinget.no)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was King Harald of Norway?
King Harald was Europe's oldest monarch, known for his reformist spirit and inclusiveness during over three decades on the Norwegian throne.
Where are Norwegians gathering to mourn King Harald?
Norwegians are gathering in front of the royal palace in Oslo, where King Harald lies in state.
How will Norwegians pay their respects to King Harald?
Norwegians will pay respects by viewing the late king's coffin in the royal chapel, adorned with symbols of monarchy, until the funeral.
Who is the new king of Norway?
King Harald's 53-year-old son has become King Haakon VIII, immediately following his father's passing.
What legacy did King Harald leave behind?
Mourners remember King Harald for championing inclusiveness, notably highlighted by his viral 2016 speech supporting equality and tolerance.

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