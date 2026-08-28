France Reports Four Nationals Still Missing After Nepal Border Flood

Details of the Flash Flood and Its Impact

Status of French Nationals

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four French nationals are still missing after the devastating flash flood that struck areas near the Nepal-Tibet border earlier this week, French minister delegate for French nationals abroad Eleonore Caroit said on Friday.

French Foreign Ministry Response

The Minister Delegate said the foreign ministry had identified 80 French people were in the area when disaster struck and 76 are accounted for.

Overview of the Disaster

Glacier Collapse and Flooding

A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing at least 579 people in Nepal and seven in China's Tibet.

Casualties and Missing Persons

More than 2,000 people were missing on Friday evening.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)