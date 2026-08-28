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France says four nationals missing after Nepal flood - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

France says four nationals missing after Nepal flood

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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headlines International News Disaster France Nepal

France Reports Four Nationals Still Missing After Nepal Border Flood

Details of the Flash Flood and Its Impact

Status of French Nationals

PARIS, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Four French nationals are still missing after the devastating flash flood that struck areas near the Nepal-Tibet border earlier this week, French minister delegate for French nationals abroad Eleonore Caroit said on Friday.

French Foreign Ministry Response

The Minister Delegate said the foreign ministry had identified 80 French people were in the area when disaster struck and 76 are accounted for.

Overview of the Disaster

Glacier Collapse and Flooding

A glacier collapse on Wednesday unleashed a huge torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan mountain river systems, killing at least 579 people in Nepal and seven in China's Tibet.

Casualties and Missing Persons

More than 2,000 people were missing on Friday evening.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro)

Key Takeaways

  • The flash flood was triggered by a glacier collapse, unleashing a destructive torrent of rock, ice, mud and debris through Himalayan rivers, resulting in at least 469 deaths and over 1,400 missing across Nepal and Tibet, including more than 500 foreigners.
  • France’s foreign ministry has mobilized its embassies and activated its ‘Fil d’Ariane’ system, registering around 80 French in the region, 76 located, with four still missing.
  • Rescue efforts continue amid rising concerns over further secondary flooding and the amplified risks posed by increasingly unstable Himalayan glaciers due to climate change.

Frequently Asked Questions

How many French nationals are missing after the Nepal flood?
Four French nationals are still missing after the flood near the Nepal-Tibet border.
How many French citizens were in the affected area during the flood?
French authorities identified 80 French people were in the area when the disaster struck.
How many people were killed in the Nepal flash flood?
At least 579 people were killed in Nepal, and seven in China's Tibet.
What caused the deadly flood near the Nepal-Tibet border?
A glacier collapse unleashed a torrent of rock, ice, mud, and debris through the river systems.
How many people remain missing after the Nepal flood disaster?
More than 2,000 people were reported missing as of Friday evening.

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