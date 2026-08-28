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Motor racing-Ukraine lodges formal complaint with FIA over Russian federation - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Motor racing-Ukraine lodges formal complaint with FIA over Russian federation

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 28, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 28, 2026

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Ukraine Lodges Formal FIA Complaint Over Russian Motorsport Federation Offices

Ukrainian Federation Challenges Russian Motorsport Activities in Disputed Territories

Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Automobile Federation of Ukraine (FAU) has lodged a formal complaint with motorsport's world governing body over what it said were breaches of FIA statutes by its Russian counterpart.

Background: FIA Lifts Ban on Russian and Belarusian Participants

The governing FIA this month lifted a ban, in place since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, on participants from Russia and Belarus competing with their own flags and anthems. Ukraine last week asked the FIA to reconsider that decision.

Details of the Complaint

Alleged Breaches of FIA Statutes

The FAU said it had now submitted a complaint to the FIA Ethics Committee on Thursday, requesting an urgent investigation into the Russian Automobile Federation (RAF) opening and operating offices in Crimea, the city of Sevastopol and the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

Disputed Offices in Ukrainian Territory

It said the offices were in what was recognised as sovereign Ukrainian territory by the United Nations and in breach of FIA statutes which "provide that only one ASN (national sporting authority) may be recognised per country, with authority extending over that country's entire national territory."

"The FAU argues that by operating offices in Ukrainian territory, the RAF is unlawfully purporting to exercise sporting authority that belongs exclusively to the FAU," it added.

Requested Actions from the FIA Ethics Committee

"The complaint requests that the Ethics Committee open a formal investigation without delay, find the RAF in breach of the FIA Statutes, and direct the RAF to close the offices in question with immediate effect."

RAF’s Regional Structure and Leadership

RAF Offices in Disputed Regions

The RAF website lists, on a page detailing its regional structure, separate offices in the four locations mentioned including a Simferopol-based "motor sports federation in the Republic of Crimea". It was not clear how long they had been operational for. 

RAF President and International Sanctions

The FAU statement also pointed out that RAF President Boris Rotenberg, an oligarch closely associated with Russian president Vladimir Putin, is subject to international sanctions.

Responses from Involved Parties

There was no immediate comment from the FIA or the RAF. 

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in LondonEditing by Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • FIA recently lifted its ban on Russian and Belarusian competitors using national flags and anthems—Ukraine strongly protested the move and now escalated to a formal complaint to the Ethics Committee (motorsport.com).
  • The FAU cites violations of Article 3.3 of the FIA Statutes and Article 1.4.1 of the International Sporting Code, which stipulate a single ASN per country; allowing RAF offices in Ukrainian territory undermines FAU’s exclusive authority (motorsport.com).
  • FAU also highlights that RAF president Boris Rotenberg is subject to sanctions by the US, UK and EU, reinforcing concerns over legitimacy and governance; Ukraine demands immediate closure of these offices and formal sanctions (motorsport.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ukraine lodge a complaint with the FIA?
Ukraine alleges the Russian Automobile Federation breached FIA statutes by opening and operating offices in Ukrainian territory.
What action is Ukraine requesting from the FIA?
Ukraine's FAU requests the FIA Ethics Committee to investigate the RAF and instruct it to close all its offices in Ukrainian territory.
What recent FIA decision sparked Ukraine’s complaint?
The FIA lifted a ban on participants from Russia and Belarus competing with their national flags and anthems, prompting Ukraine’s complaint.
Which Ukrainian territories are mentioned in the complaint?
The complaint cites Crimea, Sevastopol, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts as locations of RAF offices.
Is the Russian Automobile Federation president under sanctions?
Yes, RAF President Boris Rotenberg is subject to international sanctions.

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