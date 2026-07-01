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Russian manufacturing returns to growth for first time in over a year, PMI shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian manufacturing returns to growth for first time in over a year, PMI shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Manufacturing Russia

Russian Manufacturing Sees First Growth in Over a Year as June PMI Hits 50.3

June 2025 Russian Manufacturing PMI Report Overview

Return to Growth and Output Trends

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Russia's manufacturing sector returned to growth in June for the first time in just over a year as output rose at its fastest pace since January 2025 and new orders stabilised, a business survey showed on Wednesday.

The S&P Global Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 50.3 in June from 48.8 in May. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction.

Output expanded for a second straight month, with the pace of growth quickening fractionally to its fastest since January 2025. New orders stabilised after 12 straight months of decline.

Export Demand and External Factors

Weak Export Orders

Export demand remained weak. New export orders fell for an eighth consecutive month and at the sharpest rate since September 2025, with firms citing weak overseas markets, unfavourable exchange rate moves and competition.

Employment and Capacity

Job Cuts and Workforce Trends

Manufacturers cut jobs for a seventh month, saying voluntary leavers were not replaced amid spare capacity. Backlogs of work fell for a 17th consecutive month, though the pace of decline softened markedly from May's recent record.

Costs, Prices, and Supply Chain

Input Costs and Output Prices

Input cost and output price inflation both slowed slightly from May, while vendor delivery times lengthened to the greatest extent since January amid logistics disruptions and import challenges linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

Purchasing Activity and Inventory

Stock Building and Future Orders

Firms increased purchasing activity for a second month and built stocks of inputs at the fastest pace since February 2023 in anticipation of stronger orders ahead. On the other hand, confidence about the next 12 months inched down to a three-month low and stayed below the series average.

(Reporting by Gleb Bryanski; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • June PMI at 50.3 marks first return to expansion since early 2025, driven by rising output and stabilized new orders
  • Export orders continued to fall sharply amid weaker overseas markets and currency challenges; employment declined for seventh straight month
  • Firms stockpiled inputs at fastest rate since Feb 2023 amid logistical strains, but business confidence slipped to a three‑month low

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the June 2025 PMI indicate about Russian manufacturing?
The PMI rose to 50.3, indicating the sector returned to growth for the first time in over a year.
How did Russian manufacturing output perform in June?
Output expanded for a second consecutive month, reaching its fastest growth since January 2025.
What trends were observed in export demand for Russian manufacturers?
Export demand remained weak, with new export orders falling for an eighth month and at the sharpest rate since September 2025.
Are Russian manufacturers hiring or cutting jobs?
Manufacturers continued to cut jobs for a seventh month, mainly not replacing voluntary leavers due to spare capacity.
What were the key cost and supply chain trends in June?
Input cost and output price inflation slowed, while vendor delivery times lengthened amid logistics and import challenges.

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