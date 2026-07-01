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Primark owner AB Foods still expects lower annual profit - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Primark owner AB Foods still expects lower annual profit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Primark owner AB Foods still expects lower annual profit

AB Foods Reports Flat Revenue and Maintains Cautious Outlook

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - Primark owner Associated British Foods still expects annual profit to be below the prior year's outcome, it said on Wednesday, as it reported flat third quarter revenue.

Business Segment Performance

Primark Fashion Business

The group, which confirmed in April it plans to spin off the Primark fashion business from its food businesses, said Primark's revenue increased 3% on a constant currency basis in the quarter, while sales in its grocery business, which includes brands such as Ovaltine, Ryvita and Twinings, rose 1%.

Sugar Business

However, revenue in its sugar business fell 4%.

Impact of Middle East Conflict on Sugar Segment

In sugar, AB Foods said the duration and severity of the Middle East conflict has increased gas price expectations for next year, which has impacted its European profit outlook.

Financial Outlook and Analyst Expectations

Aside from sugar, the group's full year outlook is unchanged.

"We continue to expect Group adjusted operating profit and adjusted EPS in 2026 to be below last year," it said.

Prior to the update, analysts were on average forecasting a year to September 2026 adjusted operating profit of £1.55 billion ($2.05 billion), according to LSEG data, down from the £1.73 billion it made in 2024/25.

Corporate Strategy and Share Performance

Demerger Plans

"We remain on track for the demerger to become effective before the end of 2027 calendar year," the group said.

Share Price Movement

Shares in AB Foods have fallen 7% so far this year.

(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • ABF warned that group adjusted operating profit and EPS will fall short of the prior year, reversing earlier projections of growth, due to subdued Primark sales and weak U.S. food demand (investing.com).
  • In Q3/interim results ending February 28, 2026, ABF reported flat group revenue year‑on‑year and an 18% drop in adjusted operating profit versus prior‑year period (abf.co.uk).
  • ABF confirmed plans to spin off Primark into a standalone FTSE‑100 company, with demerger expected by end‑2027, aiming to unlock value and sharpen investor focus (modaes.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the profit outlook for Associated British Foods?
Associated British Foods expects its annual profit to be below the previous year's outcome.
How did Primark perform in the third quarter?
Primark's revenue rose by 3% during the third quarter.
Is there a plan to spin off Primark?
Yes, AB Foods confirmed plans to spin off its Primark fashion business from its food businesses.
What was the group's third quarter revenue trend?
The group reported flat third quarter revenue overall.

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