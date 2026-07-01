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UK house prices flat in June, Nationwide data shows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UK house prices flat in June, Nationwide data shows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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UK House Prices Remain Flat in June 2024 According to Nationwide Data

Nationwide Building Society Reports on UK Housing Market Trends

June 2024 House Price Performance

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British house prices were flat in June after a 0.6% drop in May, leaving them 2.2% higher than a year earlier, monthly figures from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed on Wednesday.

Economists' Expectations vs. Actual Data

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast property prices to show no growth on the month and a year-on-year increase of 2.4%.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sarah Young)

Key Takeaways

  • Nationwide’s June data shows no monthly house price growth after May’s 0.6% drop; annual growth stands at 2.2%, just under the 2.4% forecast by economists. (nationwide.co.uk)
  • Optional data from Zoopla and Rightmove show modest year-on-year increases (~1.4–1.5%) and regional variations, with asking prices even falling in southern areas. (zoopla.co.uk)
  • Market fundamentals suggest easing mortgage rates and resilient demand in some regions, but cooling overall sentiment, higher supply, and economic uncertainty may cap future growth. (zoopla.co.uk)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How did UK house prices perform in June 2024?
UK house prices were flat in June 2024, following a 0.6% drop reported in May.
What is the year-on-year increase in UK house prices according to Nationwide?
Nationwide reported a 2.2% year-on-year increase in UK house prices for June 2024.
Who reported the latest UK house price figures?
The house price data was reported by Nationwide Building Society.

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