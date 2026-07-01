UK House Prices Remain Flat in June 2024 According to Nationwide Data
Nationwide Building Society Reports on UK Housing Market Trends
June 2024 House Price Performance
LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - British house prices were flat in June after a 0.6% drop in May, leaving them 2.2% higher than a year earlier, monthly figures from mortgage lender Nationwide Building Society showed on Wednesday.
Economists' Expectations vs. Actual Data
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast property prices to show no growth on the month and a year-on-year increase of 2.4%.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by Sarah Young)