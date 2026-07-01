Russian Fuel Shortages Spark 40% Rise in EV Charging at Rosatom Stations

Fuel Shortages Drive Surge in Electric Vehicle Charging Demand

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages in Russia have driven a surge in demand at electric vehicle charging stations operated by state nuclear corporation Rosatom, CEO Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday, forecasting that the fuel issues would prompt more motorists to consider battery-powered cars.

Intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have triggered fuel restrictions across much of the country, with particularly severe curbs imposed in much of southern Russia and Siberia.

Rosatom's Response and Charging Station Utilisation

"We are already seeing a significant increase in the utilisation of our network of electric charging stations," Likhachev told reporters.

Demand at Rosatom's network of over 290 charging stations rose 40% between June 21 and June 28, he said.

Future Outlook for Electric Vehicle Adoption in Russia

"I do not think the current situation will lead to an immediate switch to electric cars, but it will certainly prompt many car owners to think about choosing between internal combustion engines and electric in the future," Likhachev added.

Current State of Russia’s Electric Vehicle Market

With severe weather, long distances and limited charging infrastructure, the development of Russia’s EV sector remains at an early stage. The number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Russia stood at 208,000 as of early April, according to analytical agency Autostat.

Sales Growth of Plug-in Hybrids

In January to May, 24,600 plug-in hybrids were sold in Russia, 125% more than in the same period last year, it said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)