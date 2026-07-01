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Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian fuel shortages boost EV charging use, Rosatom says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Russian Fuel Shortages Spark 40% Rise in EV Charging at Rosatom Stations

Fuel Shortages Drive Surge in Electric Vehicle Charging Demand

Impact of Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

MOSCOW, July 1 (Reuters) - Gasoline and diesel shortages in Russia have driven a surge in demand at electric vehicle charging stations operated by state nuclear corporation Rosatom, CEO Alexei Likhachev said on Wednesday, forecasting that the fuel issues would prompt more motorists to consider battery-powered cars.

Intensifying Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure have triggered fuel restrictions across much of the country, with particularly severe curbs imposed in much of southern Russia and Siberia.

Rosatom's Response and Charging Station Utilisation

"We are already seeing a significant increase in the utilisation of our network of electric charging stations," Likhachev told reporters.

Demand at Rosatom's network of over 290 charging stations rose 40% between June 21 and June 28, he said.

Future Outlook for Electric Vehicle Adoption in Russia

"I do not think the current situation will lead to an immediate switch to electric cars, but it will certainly prompt many car owners to think about choosing between internal combustion engines and electric in the future," Likhachev added.

Current State of Russia’s Electric Vehicle Market

With severe weather, long distances and limited charging infrastructure, the development of Russia’s EV sector remains at an early stage. The number of electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Russia stood at 208,000 as of early April, according to analytical agency Autostat.

Sales Growth of Plug-in Hybrids

In January to May, 24,600 plug-in hybrids were sold in Russia, 125% more than in the same period last year, it said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova, additional reporting by Gleb Stolyarov, writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Key Takeaways

  • Fuel scarcity from Ukrainian strikes is boosting demand at Rosatom’s charging network—usage rose 40% between June 21–28 (Reuters).
  • Russia’s EV and plug‑in hybrid fleet exceeded 200,000 in early April; plug‑in hybrid sales in Q1 2026 surged over 2× year‑on‑year (Autostat, TASS).
  • Rosatom is rapidly expanding its charging infrastructure, launching new fast stations in Moscow and planning up to 11,000 chargers by 2030 (AKM, Yandex partnership).

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are fuel shortages occurring in Russia?
Fuel shortages in Russia are caused by intensified Ukrainian strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, leading to restrictions on gasoline and diesel supply.
How have fuel shortages impacted EV charging demand?
Demand at Rosatom's network of electric vehicle charging stations increased by 40% between June 21 and June 28 due to the shortages.
What does Rosatom expect for the future of electric vehicles in Russia?
Rosatom expects the current fuel issues to prompt more motorists to consider switching to battery-powered cars, though a rapid shift is not anticipated.
How many electric vehicles are there in Russia?
As of early April, there were 208,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in Russia.
How have plug-in hybrid sales in Russia changed recently?
From January to May, 24,600 plug-in hybrids were sold in Russia, marking a 125% increase compared to the same period last year.

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