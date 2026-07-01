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Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Rate cuts are not back on the table for Britain, Bank of England's Bailey says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Bank of England Rules Out Interest Rate Cuts Despite Lower Oil Prices

Bank of England's Stance on Interest Rates

Current Economic Context

SINTRA, Portugal, July 1 (Reuters) - The Bank of England is not in a position to consider cutting interest rates, Governor Andrew Bailey said on Wednesday, despite oil prices falling back near pre‑Iran war levels.

Expectations and Official Statements

"There was an expectation that we would cut rates this year. That's not unreasonable in the context of a softening economy. That was off the table in March, and it's off the table at the moment," Bailey said at a European Central Bank conference in Sintra, Portugal.

Panel Discussion and Market Reactions

Views from Other Central Bankers

Other panelists speaking alongside Bailey, including new Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh expressed their opposition to giving "forward guidance" on their policy plans.

Economists' and Markets' Expectations

Most economists polled by Reuters expect, by a slim margin, that the BoE will leave rates unchanged this year, while financial markets see a roughly 75% chance of a single quarter-point rate hike, down from three rate hikes shortly after the conflict broke out.

Factors Influencing Policy Decisions

Oil Prices and Economic Impact

Bailey repeated his view, given after the BoE kept rates on hold last month, that the BoE did not need to rush into making policy decisions and could wait for a time to see how a jump in oil prices - which is now receding - rippled through Britain's economy.

Challenges in Forecasting Energy Prices

Adding to the difficulty was getting a clear sense of how energy prices would develop, as futures prices for oil and gas failed to give a reliable guide, Bailey said.

Reliability of Economic Indicators

"One (data point) that we're wrestling with at the moment, and have wrestled with for years ... is oil and gas futures prices. They are terrible indicators in history. The problem is that everything else is also a terrible indicator," Bailey said, when asked to name his least-favourite piece of data.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, writing by David Milliken, Editing by William Maclean)

Key Takeaways

  • Despite a softening UK economy and lower oil prices, the Bank of England is not considering rate cuts and remains in a holding pattern. (fxstreet.com)
  • The Bank Rate remains at 3.75%, with the MPC voting 7‑2 to hold in June—described by Bailey as an “active hold” rather than easing. (za.investing.com)
  • Markets had priced in a rate hike, but Bailey stressed they are “getting ahead of themselves” and reaffirmed that policy decisions will await clearer data, especially on energy-driven inflation. (reutersbest.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the Bank of England considering interest rate cuts?
No, Governor Andrew Bailey stated that interest rate cuts are not currently under consideration.
What reasons did Andrew Bailey give for not cutting rates?
Bailey cited ongoing uncertainty over oil and gas prices, as well as unreliable indicators, for maintaining current interest rates.
What does the market expect from the Bank of England this year?
Most economists expect the BoE to keep rates unchanged, while markets see a 75% chance of a single rate hike.
How have oil prices influenced the Bank of England's decisions?
Although oil prices have returned near pre-war levels, Bailey stressed that futures prices remain poor predictors for policy decisions.
Why is giving forward guidance on rates discouraged?
Both Bailey and other central bank leaders expressed reluctance to give forward guidance due to high uncertainty in economic indicators.

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