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Exclusive-LME considers easing rules to boost Hong Kong as metals hub 

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 1, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 1, 2026

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Finance Markets Metals Hong Kong Warehousing

LME May Ease Rules to Strengthen Hong Kong’s Position as Metals Hub

By Pratima Desai

LME Considers Rule Changes to Boost Hong Kong as a Metals Storage Location

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange is considering easing rules, including allowing the storage of aluminium outside, to boost Hong Kong as a metals location, four industry sources said, reflecting China’s drive for greater influence over global metals markets.

Hong Kong became an active LME warehouse location in July 2025, but very little metal has been deposited there since.

Barriers to Hong Kong’s Viability as a Metals Storage Hub

Two of the sources said that HKEx executives had asked warehouse companies what barriers needed removing to make Hong Kong viable for storage.

Consultation on Outside Storage

The 149-year-old LME raised outside storage as an option for aluminium in a March consultation paper “on a location-by-location basis”. 

The four sources said this was aimed at Hong Kong, where suitable space is limited.

"Conversations regarding space availability at certain locations have raised the question as to whether outside storage could ameliorate space concerns," the exchange said in the consultation, which closed on May 8.

Responses to the consultation have not yet been disclosed.

China’s Ambitions and LME’s Expansion

Securing LME-approved storage facilities in mainland China, the world’s top industrial metals consumer, has long been an ambition for the exchange. China, meanwhile, is keen to take a bigger role, including through Chinese brokers lining up to become LME members.

The LME, the world's oldest and largest metals market, is owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing. 

History of Outside Storage at LME

The exchange briefly allowed outside storage for aluminium in the mid-1990s but ended the practice because of concerns over weather damage and security.

Hong Kong’s Role as a Metals Hub

LME Chairman John Williamson said in May that the exchange had extended its warehousing network into Hong Kong, “reinforcing” its role as a hub with “unrivalled connectivity to the Chinese mainland”.

As part of that effort, the LME will approve warehouses anywhere in Hong Kong, unlike other locations, where storage is typically required to be close to the port, the sources said. 

Challenges Facing Hong Kong as an LME Warehouse Location

Most Expensive Location

LME warehouses are usually in areas of net consumption, where manufacturers need physical metal. Hong Kong does not fit that mould, with services accounting for more than 90% of its revenue.

It is also the most expensive LME location for primary aluminium storage, with rents at 66 U.S. cents per metric ton per day, roughly 21% above the average for other locations. Rents for copper and nickel in Hong Kong are also 21% higher.

Logistical and Structural Limitations

Additionally, Hong Kong’s warehouse space is largely multi-storey, making it impractical for heavy metal storage because higher floors cannot bear the weight.

Hong Kong accounted for only about 1.7% of total LME warehouse stocks in May.

Comparative Warehouse Data

LME data for May showed warehouses in Hong Kong held 24,665 metric tons of metal, compared with 483,381 tons in Singapore, 280,646 tons in South Korea and 265,345 tons in Taiwan. 

LME’s Response and Future Outlook

“We are very pleased with the success of Hong Kong warehousing ... It is now our ninth-largest location in terms of stocks, with many warehouses approaching capacity," the LME said in response to a request for comment.

"The addition of Hong Kong reinforces our commitment to enable LME warehousing services along the world’s key global trade corridors. We will share our warehousing consultation feedback with the market in the coming weeks.”

(Reporting by Pratima DesaiAdditional reporting by Amy LvEditing by Veronica Brown and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • LME is considering easing storage rules (e.g. allowing aluminium outside) to make Hong Kong's limited, costly space more viable and support China‑linked market ambitions.
  • Despite Hong Kong being the ninth‑largest LME warehouse location with ~24,665 t in May, costs are ~21 % above average and multi‑storey facilities complicate storage.
  • Hong Kong now hosts ~15 LME‑approved warehouses nearing capacity (~25,000 t), highlighting urgent need for space solutions to sustain its role as a regional metals hub.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is the London Metal Exchange considering easing warehousing rules in Hong Kong?
The LME is considering changes to boost Hong Kong as a metals storage hub and to align with China's influence in global metals markets.
What specific rule changes is the LME considering for Hong Kong?
The LME may allow outside storage for aluminium and approve warehouses throughout Hong Kong, not just near the port.
Why has Hong Kong seen little activity as an LME warehouse location?
High storage costs, limited suitable space, and multi-storey warehouses make Hong Kong less practical for metals storage.
How does Hong Kong’s warehouse rent compare to other locations?
Hong Kong has the highest LME storage rents for primary aluminium, about 21% higher than the average at other locations.
What role does China play in the changes proposed by the LME?
China seeks more influence on metals markets, with the LME supporting this by developing Hong Kong as a key warehousing hub.

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