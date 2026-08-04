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US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US jury says Medtronic owes $88 million in first case to go to trial over Covidien's hernia mesh

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Medtronic Ordered to Pay $88 Million in Landmark Covidien Hernia Mesh Trial

Overview of the Medtronic Covidien Hernia Mesh Verdict

By Nate Raymond and Dietrich Knauth

Jury Decision and Case Background

BOSTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Medtronic must pay an Alabama man and his wife $88 million, a federal jury decided on Tuesday, in the first case to go to trial out of thousands facing the company from people claiming they were injured by hernia-repair mesh implants made by one of its units.

Following a three-week trial in Boston, jurors found that Medtronic's Covidien unit failed to provide an adequate warning about the dangers posed by the mesh implanted in Larry Patterson in 2017, Medtronic and the man's lawyer said. The failure of Patterson's hernia mesh implant required significant reconstructive surgery, according to his complaint. The jury awarded no punitive damages, and it did not find that Covidien engaged in fraud.

Significance of the Verdict

The verdict was by far the largest in more than a dozen hernia mesh and transvaginal mesh cases that have gone to trial, Patterson's attorney Timothy O'Brien said.

"This is a very substantial verdict, but it reflects very substantial damages," O'Brien said.

Medtronic’s Response

Medtronic said it will challenge the verdict in post-trial motions and on appeal.

"We remain confident in Covidien’s hernia mesh products, as over the past two decades these products have been used safely and effectively in millions of patients, and hernia mesh has long been the standard of care for repair of all but the smallest hernia defects,” Medtronic said in a statement.

Details of the Bellwether Trial

Patterson’s Case as a Test Case

TEST CASE

Patterson's case is the first bellwether, or test case, to go to trial of thousands of cases against Medtronic, the last major body of litigation over hernia mesh after other companies, including units of Becton Dickinson and Johnson & Johnson, largely settled cases against them.

Scope of Litigation Against Medtronic

About 10,350 plaintiffs nationally are pursuing cases against Medtronic alleging they were harmed after being implanted with products from hernia lines that include Parietex, ProGrip and Symbotex.

Most of the cases against Medtronic are in Massachusetts, where about 7,450 plaintiffs have pending lawsuits in state court. Another 2,400 lawsuits are consolidated in a federal case before a single judge in Boston, including Patterson's.

Medical and Legal Arguments Presented

Allegations Regarding the Mesh Implant

He was implanted with a Symbotex mesh during a 2017 hernia repair operation and claims it eventually caused him to suffer a bowel obstruction necessitating another operation in 2020.

His lawyers argued that doctors, including Patterson's surgeon, were never warned about a potential risk posed by a key safety feature of Covidien's product — a collagen coating intended to act as a barrier and prevent bare polyester mesh from being exposed to intestines while abdominal lining regrows. 

Change in Collagen Material

Symbotex's coating was made from pig collagen, a shift from the past use of bovine collagen. Patterson's lawyers argued that the company knew the porcine collagen would not last as long as bovine collagen but failed to warn doctors, including Patterson's surgeon, of the risks.

Medtronic’s Defense

Lawyers for Medtronic countered that the coating on Patterson's implant worked as designed and that the mesh did not cause Patterson's bowel obstruction.

They pointed to other factors, saying he had suffered a hernia recurrence, which he was at increased risk of developing as a result of surgical decisions and factors such as obesity and diabetes.

Reporting and Editorial Notes

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth in New York and Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Mark Porter and Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • This is the first trial among over 10,000 pending hernia mesh lawsuits against Medtronic, with some 2,400 consolidated in federal court and about 7,450 in Massachusetts state courts (sahmcapital.com).
  • Plaintiffs argued Covidien’s porcine collagen coating degraded much faster than bovine versions, posing unexpected risks—a central failure-to-warn claim (sahmcapital.com).
  • The verdict marks the largest award in hernia mesh litigation so far; Medtronic intends to challenge it, asserting its products are safe and widely used â standard of care for two decades (sahmcapital.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Medtronic ordered to pay $88 million in the hernia mesh lawsuit?
A jury found that Medtronic's Covidien unit failed to adequately warn about the dangers of its hernia mesh, resulting in significant injury to the plaintiff.
What injuries did the plaintiff suffer from the Covidien hernia mesh?
The plaintiff suffered a bowel obstruction after the mesh implant, which required significant reconstructive surgery.
How many similar lawsuits does Medtronic face over hernia mesh implants?
Medtronic faces around 10,350 lawsuits from plaintiffs alleging harm from its hernia mesh products.
What was the jury's decision on punitive damages and fraud in this case?
The jury did not award punitive damages and did not find that Covidien engaged in fraud.
What is the significance of this lawsuit in the broader context of hernia mesh litigation?
This was the first bellwether trial for Medtronic, with a record verdict signaling potential outcomes for thousands of similar cases.

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