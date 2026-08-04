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SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results on strong growth in its Starlink business

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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SpaceX quarterly revenue surges in debut results but sales per subscriber fall

SpaceX Reports Strong Growth Amid Shifting Revenue Dynamics

By Akash Sriram

Aug 4 (Reuters) - SpaceX said on Tuesday that quarterly revenue nearly doubled and operating losses narrowed sharply in its first earnings report since going public, buoyed by strong growth in its Starlink satellite-internet and AI businesses.

It reported April-June revenue of $7.8 billion, compared with $4.1 billion a year earlier. Operating losses narrowed to $143 million from $970 million as operating income at Starlink swelled 79%.

But average revenue per subscriber slumped 22% from a year earlier as SpaceX entered more international markets and rolled out lower-priced plans. 

SpaceX shares fell 4% in after-hours trading. The stock rose 9.4% in regular trade ahead of the publication of results.

Second-quarter revenue beat expectations of $6.93 billion, according to LSEG data. The company posted a net loss of $541 million attributable to shareholders for the three months ended June 30.

The company said it spent $18.37 billion on AI infrastructure, Starship and Starlink expansion.

Starlink and Connectivity Operations

STARLINK, CONNECTIVITY DRIVE SPACEX

The company's stock has declined 8% since its record-breaking initial public offering in June that valued the company at about $1.75 trillion. The stock could face additional pressure from the expiry of SpaceX's post-IPO lock-up period starting on Thursday, which may unleash a wave of insider and early-investor shares on the market.

Growth and Expansion of Starlink

Starlink and SpaceX's broader connectivity operations remain the company's primary financial engine, underpinning CEO Elon Musk's push to build an AI-first business that extends beyond renting compute capacity to developing frontier models, consumer and enterprise software, and, eventually, data centers in space. 

The company's satellite-internet unit has continued to expand its global subscriber base, aided by launches of additional satellites and a growing range of consumer, enterprise, aviation, maritime and government services.

Revenue Per Subscriber and Market Expansion

Investors are watching whether SpaceX can maintain growth while improving the economics of its network, particularly as it spends heavily to expand coverage, increase capacity and develop direct-to-device mobile services. 

AI Business and Investments

AI Business Performance

SpaceX's AI business, which includes xAI, Grok, and social-media platform X, and a rapidly expanding data center operation, has been its biggest area of investment. The business is generating revenue from compute contracts with Anthropic, Alphabet's Google and Reflection AI, though a portion of its recurring revenue has yet to be recognized.

Operating losses at the AI business have mounted, and SpaceX has cautioned that the AI unit will require sustained investment before it can generate profits consistently.

AI Infrastructure and Partnerships

Separately, SpaceX said that it had partnered with Nvidia to use its chips in the Starmind AI1 orbital compute satellites.

Starship and Launch Operations

Starship Development and Strategy

Starship, SpaceX's next-generation reusable rocket system, is yet to enter commercial service but is expected to enable deployment of higher-bandwidth Starlink satellites and orbital AI-computing infrastructure.

The company's ability to turn Starship into a reliably reusable vehicle is central to its longer-term strategy. Investors have closely watched for updates on testing progress, launch cadence, reusability milestones and the vehicle's satellite-deployment capabilities.

Space Segment and Launch Activity

The space segment, which includes commercial launches, government missions and development of Starship, remains a significant source of costs and uncertainty.

While launch activity for Falcon — SpaceX's partially reusable workhorse rocket — has remained robust, revenue can vary with the mix of internal Starlink deployments, commercial customer missions and government contracts. 

In recent years, SpaceX has increasingly prioritized launches for its own satellite network over third-party payloads, while continuing to absorb significant costs tied to Starship's development.

Investor Sentiment and Future Outlook

Potential Merger with Tesla

Investors will also be keen to hear Musk's comments on a scheduled conference call about a potential merger between SpaceX and Tesla after a Wall Street Journal report last week that executives at his electric-vehicle company had been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential deal. 

Musk dismissed the report as "fake news," but he had previously declined to rule out the possibility, citing growing overlap between the companies.

Editorial and Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Rod Nickel)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What was SpaceX's reported revenue for the April-June quarter?
SpaceX reported $7.8 billion in revenue for the April-June quarter, a 92% increase from $4.1 billion a year earlier.
What is driving SpaceX's revenue growth?
Strong growth in its Starlink satellite-internet business and expanding AI operations are driving SpaceX's revenue growth.
How has SpaceX's stock performed since its IPO?
SpaceX shares have declined 8% since its IPO, which valued the company at about $1.75 trillion.
What challenges does SpaceX face with its international Starlink expansion?
International expansion and lower-priced plans have diluted average revenue per user, bringing profitability challenges.
What is the outlook for SpaceX's AI business?
The AI business requires substantial ongoing investment and is not yet profitable, with part of its revenue still unrecognized.

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