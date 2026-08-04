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The viral videos that inspired tens of thousands to swim to Spain’s Ceuta

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

5 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Viral Videos and Misinformation Drive Mass Migration to Spain’s Ceuta

The Role of Social Media and Misinformation in the Ceuta Migration Surge

By Ahmed Eljechtimi, Victoria Waldersee, George Sargent and Magdalini Gkogkou

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Last week's rush of migrants into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta began with a trickle.

How Viral Videos Sparked the Movement

Encouraged by a handful of viral videos, including some posted by a Spanish news outlet intended to highlight the burden of migration pressures, the movement of a few dozen youths quickly turned into tens of thousands swimming en masse by last Thursday.

More than 80 people drowned or were crushed in a stampede, according to official tallies.

The Supreme Court Ruling and Its Misinterpretation

A catalyst came three weeks earlier, when Spain's Supreme Court published a ruling saying migrants caught at sea could not be immediately pushed back at the border of Spain's North African territories of Ceuta and Melilla. The ruling does not preclude their summary return afterwards, legal experts said.

Ceuta has long drawn migrants hoping to build a new life in Europe. But as misinterpretations of the ruling spread – including claims anyone who reached Ceuta, by sea or land, could not be returned – more and more people tried their luck. 

False Claims and Social Media Amplification

"Never believe those who tell you that if you get into Ceuta, they will send you back. You will not be sent back," said a young Moroccan man filmed on a street in Germany in a video, which was deleted but later reposted by other accounts. 

Several posts on Meta's platforms since July 7, including one with over 28,000 likes, also falsely claimed that Spain's existing programme to regularise hundreds of thousands of illegal migrants would end on July 30. Similar messages circulated in the early hours of July 30.

In fact, irregular migrants who had already been in Spain for at least five months before end-2025 could submit applications between April and June 30. The Spanish government received more than double the 500,000 registrations it had expected and never extended the deadline.

Most videos and online groups amplifying the calls to rush to Ceuta have since been deleted and their original posting dates are unclear. In 2024, Morocco prosecuted scores of suspected online instigators of a foiled mass crossing.

Media Influence and Unintended Consequences

Unintended Effect of Spanish Media Report

UNINTENDED EFFECT OF SPANISH MEDIA REPORT

By July 23, about 100 people had reached Ceuta, according to El Faro de Ceuta, a local news outlet that linked the arrivals to the Supreme Court decision, a view later echoed by Spanish and Moroccan officials, who accused human trafficking networks of propagating and exploiting such misinformation on social media.

The footage El Faro broadcast online of young men grinning and flashing thumbs-up and V-signs in Ceuta had the unintended effect of encouraging more people to attempt the crossing, according to migrants interviewed by Reuters. Hundreds began to swim across.

Another spur came on July 28, when a new El Faro report with the caption "Ceuta can't take it anymore" showed two grinning, waterlogged young women walking the city's streets after making the crossing. The clip was widely viewed in Morocco, according to three migrants interviewed by Reuters. 

The Role of Influencers and Online Groups

Influencers Rush In

INFLUENCERS RUSH IN

The next day, social media was flooded with videos as influencers with tens of thousands of followers posted clips of themselves swimming to Ceuta, some with wetsuits and swim rings.

Mounim Belhaj, a dog groomer with 31,000 Instagram followers, said he decided to go after seeing reports about migrants being housed at Ceuta's reception centre.

"Spanish media were showing good treatment of migrants arriving in Spain and that encouraged us a lot to go there," he said. 

Misleading Videos and Surging Numbers

There were misleading videos, too. One, viewed millions of times, showed a young man with a selfie stick swimming toward what some posts identified as Ceuta, but had in fact been filmed in a city on Morocco’s Atlantic coast earlier in July. 

The next morning, the numbers surged. Spanish authorities said more than 70,000 people entered Ceuta irregularly. 

Chat Groups and Organised Movement

Chat groups also appear to have played a role. A report by Spanish security analyst Chema Gil identified two public WhatsApp groups administered by Algerian phone numbers, with a total of 3,700 members, providing advice on routes to Ceuta. 

The chats urged members to move quickly, with messages such as, "Those who do not move today will regret it tomorrow." Gil could not identify the administrators and Reuters was unable to independently verify the groups, which have since been deleted.

Aftermath and Ongoing Challenges

By the next evening, hunger and hostility had driven the vast majority to go back. Thousands remain stranded, particularly sub-Saharan Africans and unaccompanied minors who cannot be deported. 

"We made a mistake in going there," Belhaj said. "There was only hunger."

(Additional reporting by Corina Pons, Stephanie Burnett and Vinaya K, Writing by Alexander Dziadosz, editing by Andrei Khalip)

Key Takeaways

  • A Supreme Court ruling on illegal sea pushbacks blurred public understanding, leading many to believe migrants arriving in Ceuta couldn’t be returned. (lemonde.fr)
  • Viral videos—initially unintended by local media—showing migrants smiling upon arrival and influencers swimming to Ceuta amplified the movement across Morocco. (lemonde.fr)
  • Spain’s extraordinary migrant regularisation scheme (April 16–June 30) received over 1 million applications—double expectations—adding confusion amid migration pressures. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What triggered the mass migration to Spain’s Ceuta?
Misinterpreted viral videos and a Spanish Supreme Court ruling led tens of thousands of migrants to swim to Ceuta.
How did social media influence the migration crisis?
Social media posts spread false claims about Spain’s migration policies, inspiring more people to attempt the crossing.
What role did Spanish media reports play in the migration?
Unintended effects of Spanish media videos showing migrants’ arrival encouraged more people to swim to Ceuta.
Were the claims about migrants not being sent back accurate?
No, many migrants misinterpreted the Supreme Court ruling, which did not guarantee they could stay if they entered Ceuta.
How many people attempted to enter Ceuta during the crisis?
Spanish authorities stated more than 70,000 people attempted to enter Ceuta irregularly in a short period.

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