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Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Piece of SpaceX rocket will crash into the moon Wednesday

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Piece of SpaceX Rocket to Crash Into the Moon, Raising Space Junk Concerns

By Joey Roulette

SpaceX Rocket Debris on Collision Course with the Moon

Details of the Impending Impact

WASHINGTON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - A SpaceX rocket piece floating in space since last year is on track to smash into the moon at high speed early Wednesday morning.

The school-bus-size object is the second stage of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that had launched a lunar lander from Firefly Aerospace toward the moon in January 2025.

Weighing four metric tons (4,000 kg), the rocket body is due to hit the moon around 2:35 a.m. ET (0635 GMT), hitting its surface at 5,400 miles per hour (8,690 kph). The space junk will kick up a plume of lunar dust that will likely be illuminated by sunlight but difficult to spot with the naked eye from Earth.

The impact is unintentional, SpaceX said. The rocket piece is expected to hit Einstein Crater on the moon's western limb, which is often difficult to see from Earth.

How the Rocket Ended Up on a Lunar Collision Path

Cosmic Forces and Mission Requirements

COSMIC FORCES NUDGED PIECE TO MOON

Such stages typically fall back into Earth's atmosphere and burn up or plunge into the ocean after boosting the rocket's payload to a precise spot in orbit. 

But because the January lunar lander mission required more thrust than missions closer to Earth, the rocket's second stage remained in space, floating aimlessly among thousands of other pieces of space junk that active satellites must steer clear of.

It was not until earlier this year that astronomers determined that the rocket stage, which had dumped its remaining fuel and cannot be controlled, was on an orbital trajectory ending at the moon.

Expert Insights on the Incident

"What has happened is essentially a mixture of solar activity and gravity forces have put it on a path toward the moon," Julianna Scheiman, SpaceX director of NASA science and Dragon programs, told reporters on Monday.

"This may be of some — probably minor— scientific interest, and we may learn some things from it," said Bill Gray, creator of widely used astronomy software who published a report on the stage's impact in April.

"It doesn't present any danger to anyone, though it does highlight a certain carelessness about how leftover space hardware (space junk) is disposed of."

History of Space Junk and Lunar Impacts

Previous Incidents of Lunar Impacts

Space junk impacts on the moon are rare. A Chinese rocket stage crashed into the moon in March 2022 after completing a lunar test mission. In 2009, NASA intentionally crashed a rocket stage into the moon to study the plume of lunar material kicked up by the impact.

Failed Lunar Landings

Several spacecraft intending to softly land on the moon in recent years have crashed instead. Russia's nuclear-powered Luna-25 mission spun out of control and crashed in 2023. Its small power source of plutonium-238 likely remains harmlessly on the lunar surface.

India's Chandrayaan-2 lander mission crashed in 2019. Israel's Beresheet lander crashed that same year. Among the Israeli lander's payloads were tiny tardigrades, microscopic animals known for surviving radiation and other harsh environments and which may still be on the surface.

NASA's Intentional Impacts

NASA intentionally crashed stages from its Saturn V moon rocket into the moon in the 1970s to study the impacts' seismic effects.

Future Concerns and Prevention Efforts

Mitigating Space Junk Risks

NASA and SpaceX are discussing ways to prevent future lunar impacts, Scheiman said. The U.S. space agency plans to build a lunar base and send routine astronaut missions to the lunar surface beginning later this decade under its multibillion-dollar Artemis program. It would not want errant pieces of space junk impacting those assets.

(Reporting by Joey RouletteEditing by Rod Nickel)

Key Takeaways

  • The rocket stage will strike the Moon’s surface at approximately 5,400 mph (8,690 kph) early Wednesday, August 5 (around 2:35 a.m. ET / 06:35 UTC) near Einstein Crater’s western limb — a region often hard to observe from Earth (axios.com).
  • This event is a rare instance of predictable space debris impacting the Moon; preparations are underway by NASA and observatories (including South Korean orbiters) to observe the resulting flash and ejecta plume (tomshardware.com).
  • Historical context: NASA conducted a controlled impact in October 2009 (LCROSS) to study lunar water, confirming water ice in the ejecta (svs.gsfc.nasa.gov); in March 2022, an uncontrolled Chinese rocket stage also crashed into the Moon, but that event was unintentional and unobserved from Earth (abc.net.au).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the SpaceX rocket piece crash into the moon?
The SpaceX rocket second stage is scheduled to hit the moon around 2:35 a.m. ET (0635 GMT) on Wednesday.
Where on the moon will the SpaceX rocket stage impact?
The Falcon 9 rocket stage is expected to strike Einstein Crater on the moon's western limb.
Why did the rocket stage end up hitting the moon instead of burning in Earth's atmosphere?
The second stage remained in space due to the mission's high thrust requirements and eventually entered a lunar trajectory due to solar activity and gravity.
Is the SpaceX rocket impact dangerous to anyone?
No, the impact does not present any direct danger but highlights ongoing concerns about space junk disposal.
What are NASA and SpaceX doing to prevent future lunar impacts?
NASA and SpaceX are discussing measures to avoid accidental impacts as future lunar missions increase under the Artemis program.

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