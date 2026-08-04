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Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Paramount Skydance reports mixed second-quarter results

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 4, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 4, 2026

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Paramount Skydance reports mixed second quarter as Warner deal faces March trial

Paramount Skydance Second Quarter Results and Warner Bros. Acquisition Update

By Dawn Chmielewski

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Paramount Skydance reported mixed second-quarter results on Tuesday, with higher streaming and studio revenue offsetting declines in television, as the company works to close its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. 

The entertainment giant's revenue rose 1% to $6.91 billion, exceeding estimates of $6.88 billion, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Financial Performance Overview

Second-quarter profit came in at $41 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with analyst estimates of $109 million or 9 cents a share. 

Streaming Business Growth

The company's streaming business reached nearly $2.5 billion in revenue, up 9% from the same quarter a year ago. The company said the "Yellowstone" sequel, "Dutton Ranch," and sporting events like the UFC Freedom 250 cage-match and the FIFA World Cup helped its marquee Paramount+ service add 2 million new subscribers, bringing the total to 81.6 million.

Technology and Content Promotion

Paramount Chief Operating Officer Andy Gordon told Reuters the company has merged its streaming services onto a single technology platform, allowing it to more effectively promote content.

Future Revenue and Profit Expectations

The company, led by CEO David Ellison, expects revenue in the current quarter ending in September to range between $6.95 billion and $7.15 billion, based on higher expected gains in streaming and studios, with profit before certain items expected to reach between $875 million and $975 million. 

Studio and Television Business Performance

Studio Revenue and Licensing

For the second quarter, Paramount's studio business reported revenue of $1.3 billion, reflecting strong sales to third parties like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and better content licensing, offset by a weaker summer theatrical slate whose highlight was "Jackass: Best and Last," compared with last year's "Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning."

Consumer Products Licensing

Gordon said Paramount has made headway in consumer products licensing, striking a multi-year deal with Mattel for its Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles entertainment brand. 

Television Unit Decline

Sales for the television unit, which includes broadcaster CBS and cable networks such as Comedy Central, declined 9% to $3.1 billion.

Warner Bros. Acquisition and Legal Proceedings

Lawsuit and Antitrust Concerns

LAWSUIT 

The company said the lawsuit filed by California and 11 other states, seeking to block its planned $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros "does not reflect the realities of today's highly competitive entertainment marketplace," in its earnings statement. Ellison reiterated that he fully expects "the transaction to close."

A federal judge in California ruled on Tuesday that the lawsuit will go to trial in March next year.

CEO Statement and CNN Stewardship

Ellison published an essay in the New York Times on Tuesday, arguing that the concern over the pending merger stemmed less from market concentration than "whether I can be trusted as a steward of Warner’s CNN." Ellison promised it would remain independent, a statement that affirmed his interest in keeping the news network as part of the deal.

Deal Timeline and Financial Implications

Paramount agreed to pause the transaction until June 2027 at the latest, as it awaits a ruling in the antitrust case.

The company could owe as much as $1.7 billion ​in ticking fees to Warner Bros. shareholders if the deal is ​delayed until then. The fee costs $7 million a day if the merger does not close by September 30.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles, Additional reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Lee in New York and Sanjeev Miglani)

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Paramount Skydance perform in the second quarter?
Paramount Skydance reported a 1% rise in revenue to $6.91 billion, exceeding estimates but with profit below expectations at $41 million.
What drove Paramount Skydance's revenue growth?
Growth was driven by a 9% increase in streaming revenue and strong studio sales, offsetting a 9% decline in television revenue.
How did Paramount+ perform in terms of subscribers?
Paramount+ added 2 million new subscribers, reaching a total of 81.6 million in the quarter.
What is the status of the Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition?
The $110 billion acquisition is paused pending an antitrust ruling, with a potential $1.7 billion fee if delayed until June 2027.
How is Paramount Skydance handling antitrust concerns over the merger?
Paramount argues the lawsuit blocking the merger does not reflect the competitive marketplace, and expects the transaction to eventually close.

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