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Finnish leader pleads with Musk to help Ukraine hit Russian missile launchers - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finnish leader pleads with Musk to help Ukraine hit Russian missile launchers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Defense technology Ukraine

Finnish President Urges Musk to Expand Starlink Access for Ukraine Defense

Finnish President Appeals for Enhanced Starlink Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

By Tom Balmforth

Stubb's Plea to Elon Musk

NEW YORK, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Finnish President Alexander Stubb said on Thursday he pleaded with SpaceX owner Elon Musk to expand Starlink satellite internet coverage for Ukraine so it can strike Russian ballistic missile launchers located inside Russian territory.

Ukraine's Air Defense Challenges

With winter looming, Ukraine has an acute shortage of air defenses to repel Russian ballistic missiles, and Kyiv officials believe that turning on Starlink over Russian territory would help it target the Russian launchers that fire the missiles.

Strategic Importance of Starlink

"That's why ... I plead that Elon Musk would give the Ukrainians the possibility to use Starlink in areas where there are ballistic missile launchers, either in the occupied territory of Ukraine or in Russia for strategic purposes because that would save lives," Stubb said.

The Finnish leader, a staunch ally of Ukraine who also has good relations with US President Donald Trump, made the remark in an interview with Reuters in New York where world leaders have converged for the annual gathering at the United Nations.

Ukraine's Winter Fears and Defense Needs

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy used the event to press hard for ceasefires that would cover strikes on targets related to energy infrastructure and vessels in the Black Sea. Russia has given no public indication it wants to see such arrangements.

Four-and-a-half years since the full-scale Russian invasion, the Ukrainians fear Moscow plans to systematically target and destroy power and heating sites in the depth of winter. Russia's use of ballistic missiles hit record levels this summer.

Only Ukraine's Patriot air defenses are able to intercept such missiles, but ammunition is severely depleted and it is unclear where new supplies could come from.

Role of Starlink in Ukraine's Military Operations

Musk switched on the Starlink satellite internet service over Ukraine shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022. It has become the lifeblood of Ukraine's battlefield communications and a tool for piloting drones.

Starlink does not work over Russian territory, but Ukrainian officials believe turning it on for Ukraine's use inside Russia would allow its weapons to strike mobile ballistic launchers located within several hundred kilometres of the border.

Priorities for Ukraine's Survival

Looking ahead to winter, Stubb said there were three things that Ukraine needed.

Critical Needs Identified by Stubb

"One is air defenses and even Starlink would be to a certain extent a good air defense there. And the second one is energy installations for the winter."

"The third one is money. So those are the things that we're working on. We're working on putting up a winter package because I don't see the war ending, you know, before the winter."

Peace Negotiations and Ceasefire Proposals

Stubb said it was good that US-led peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine had restarted in August with the visits of US envoys to both Moscow and Kyiv.

Pathways to Ceasefire and Negotiations

"I still think that the easiest solution would be to call an unconditional ceasefire, basically stop the killing, as President Trump reiterated in his speech in the UN General Assembly," he said.

Such a step, he continued, would be followed by negotiations on security, territory, reconstruction and compensation and other topics.

Potential Outcomes of Ceasefire

The war could be frozen along the line of contact with 30-kilometre buffer zones east and west, he said, adding that the next best option was the idea of the partial ceasefire on energy and grain related targets.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • Finnish President Stubb appealed to Elon Musk to enable Starlink over Russian territory to help Ukraine target ballistic missile launchers and save lives.
  • Ukraine is experiencing critical air-defense shortages and faces a harsh winter; extended Starlink coverage could aid in identifying mobile missile threats deep inside Russia.
  • Starlink has been vital for Ukraine’s battlefield communications and drones since 2022, with Moscow increasingly attempting to jam or exploit the system; Ukraine is collaborating with SpaceX to prevent its misuse.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Finnish president plead with Elon Musk regarding Starlink?
President Alexander Stubb urged Musk to expand Starlink coverage for Ukraine so it can strike Russian missile launchers and improve air defenses during winter.
What is the significance of Starlink for Ukraine's military?
Starlink provides crucial battlefield communications and enables the piloting of drones, making it vital for Ukraine's defense operations.
Why does Ukraine want Starlink activated over Russian territory?
Ukraine believes activating Starlink over Russia would help them target mobile Russian ballistic missile launchers attacking Ukraine.
What challenges does Ukraine face this winter?
Ukraine faces shortages in air defenses, energy installations, and funding, raising concerns about defending against Russian missile attacks.
Has Russia indicated any willingness for a ceasefire?
As of the article's publication, Russia has given no public indication it seeks a ceasefire or targeted arrangements.

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