Russian Court Imposes Restrictions on Hospice Chief Charged Over War Posts

Overview of Court Actions and Charges Against Lida Moniava

Details of the Court-Imposed Restrictions

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday imposed a measure known as a ban on certain actions on children's hospice founder Lida Moniava, who is charged with deliberately spreading false information about the actions of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian civilians.

The Simonovsky District Court of Moscow imposed the restrictions as a pre-trial measure until October 30, the Moscow courts' press service said on Telegram.

The restrictions are less severe than pre-trial detention but can limit activities such as travel, communications and internet use, depending on the court's ruling.

Specific Restrictions Imposed

According to the Kommersant newspaper, the court barred Moniava from leaving her home between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., using social media and communicating with witnesses in the case.

Background of the Charges

Moniava was detained on Wednesday after Russia's state Investigative Committee said she had been charged with disseminating on the Telegram messaging app "knowingly false information presented as credible reports about actions by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine's civilian population."

The committee said she did not admit guilt during questioning.

Moniava's Public Statements

The founder of the Lighthouse charity has publicly criticised the 4-1/2 year war in Ukraine on Telegram, calling it a crime that must end.

Context: Prosecution of Anti-War Views in Russia

Statistics on Criminal Prosecution

More than 1,380 people have faced criminal prosecution for expressing anti-war views since the full-scale war began, with around 350 currently in prison or pre-trial detention, according to Russian rights group OVD-Info.

Sources and Reporting

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)