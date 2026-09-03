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Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Russian Court Imposes Restrictions on Hospice Chief Charged Over War Posts

Overview of Court Actions and Charges Against Lida Moniava

Details of the Court-Imposed Restrictions

Sept 3 (Reuters) - A Russian court on Thursday imposed a measure known as a ban on certain actions on children's hospice founder Lida Moniava, who is charged with deliberately spreading false information about the actions of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian civilians.

The Simonovsky District Court of Moscow imposed the restrictions as a pre-trial measure until October 30, the Moscow courts' press service said on Telegram.

The restrictions are less severe than pre-trial detention but can limit activities such as travel, communications and internet use, depending on the court's ruling.

Specific Restrictions Imposed

According to the Kommersant newspaper, the court barred Moniava from leaving her home between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., using social media and communicating with witnesses in the case.

Background of the Charges

Moniava was detained on Wednesday after Russia's state Investigative Committee said she had been charged with disseminating on the Telegram messaging app "knowingly false information presented as credible reports about actions by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation against Ukraine's civilian population."

The committee said she did not admit guilt during questioning.

Moniava's Public Statements

The founder of the Lighthouse charity has publicly criticised the 4-1/2 year war in Ukraine on Telegram, calling it a crime that must end.

Context: Prosecution of Anti-War Views in Russia

Statistics on Criminal Prosecution

More than 1,380 people have faced criminal prosecution for expressing anti-war views since the full-scale war began, with around 350 currently in prison or pre-trial detention, according to Russian rights group OVD-Info.    

Sources and Reporting

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Lida Moniava, founder of the Lighthouse children’s hospice, is banned from home during daytime hours, using social media, and contacting witnesses as a pre‑trial measure valid until October 30 2026.
  • She is charged under laws against ‘false information’ about Russian armed forces, after criticizing the war in Ukraine as a crime.
  • According to OVD‑Info, over 1,180 individuals have faced criminal prosecution for anti‑war views since February 2022, reflecting Russia’s broader crackdown on dissent.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Lida Moniava?
Lida Moniava is the founder of a children's hospice and charity in Russia who has been charged with spreading false information about the Russian armed forces.
What restrictions did the court impose on Lida Moniava?
The court barred her from leaving home between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., using social media, and communicating with witnesses.
Why was Lida Moniava charged?
She was charged with deliberately spreading false information about the actions of Russian armed forces against Ukrainian civilians via Telegram.
How many people have faced prosecution for anti-war views in Russia since the Ukraine war began?
More than 1,380 people have been prosecuted, with around 350 currently in prison or pre-trial detention.
Is Lida Moniava in pre-trial detention?
No, she is under restrictions less severe than pre-trial detention until October 30.

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