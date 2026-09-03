GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Eagle S tanker involved in undersea cable damage case in Finland - Global Banking & Finance Review
The Eagle S oil tanker, accused of damaging undersea cables in the Gulf of Finland, faces legal charges. This incident highlights growing concerns over maritime safety and infrastructure security in the Baltic Sea region.
Finance

France and Korea to lead debate film's big issues at Lumiere summit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Film Industry Artificial Intelligence International Summit Funding

France and Korea to Lead Global Film Industry Finance and AI Debate at Lumiere Summit

Lumiere Summit: Global Film Industry Challenges and Opportunities

By Dawn Chmielewski

Summit Overview and Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - France and South Korea will lead debate at a one-day summit next week on how the film industry should respond to artificial intelligence, compete with social media platforms and cope with funding shortages.

Key Participants and Co-Chairs

French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair the summit on Monday, which organizers said would include representatives from the major Hollywood studios, including Disney and Netflix, the CAA talent agency, and the technology  industry.

Event Details and International Scope

Dubbed the Lumière Summit, in honor of the French film pioneers Auguste and Louis Lumière, the event takes place in the hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, near the French Riviera, and will include participants from more than 55 countries.

National Strengths and Cultural Influence

France’s Cinema Heritage

The French government has said the summit is an opportunity to showcase the country's strengths in cinema, while South Korea has also gained international cultural influence through its K-pop bands such as BTS and critically acclaimed films like "Parasite."

South Korea’s Global Impact

The sessions will address AI, and how the entertainment industry can embrace technological change while  safeguarding the role of creators. It will explore new financial models and discuss how the industry can reach audiences, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Summit Goals and Future Directions

Industry Adaptation and Collaboration

Practical Responses to Industry Changes

Organizers said in a briefing on Thursday that the summit aimed to provide a place where governments, companies and cultural institutions can find a practical response to the changes sweeping the industry.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • France and South Korea co-chair first-ever international summit dedicated to the future of cinema and moving image, uniting political leaders and industry executives from across five continents.
  • The one-day forum addresses urgent challenges: the rise of generative AI, reinventing creative and economic models, revitalizing audience access—especially in Sub‑Saharan Africa and South Asia—and preserving cultural heritage.
  • France enters the summit from a position of relative strength—with cinema attendance rebounding strongly—and underscores its strategy of cultural and industrial leadership; South Korea brings its global creative influence and interest in AI collaboration.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the purpose of the Lumiere Summit?
The Lumiere Summit aims to bring together global leaders to discuss the film industry's response to AI, social media competition, and funding shortages.
Who will co-chair the Lumiere Summit?
The summit will be co-chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.
What key issues will be discussed at the summit?
The summit will cover the impact of artificial intelligence, shifting financial models, and how the film industry can reach new audiences.
Which organizations will participate in the Lumiere Summit?
Major Hollywood studios, technology industry representatives, and cultural institutions from over 55 countries will participate.
Where is the Lumiere Summit being held?
The summit will take place in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, near the French Riviera.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts

Russian court imposes restrictions on children's hospice chief charged over war posts

Image for Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days

Zelenskiy says Ukraine expects meeting with US negotiators in coming days

Image for Oil prices rise on Middle East escalation

Oil prices rise on Middle East escalation

Image for Bond yields ease, stocks rally following Fed governor Waller comments

Bond yields ease, stocks rally following Fed governor Waller comments

Image for Volkswagen teases new SUVs, pickups for North American market

Volkswagen teases new SUVs, pickups for North American market

Image for Revolut wins conditional US banking license

Revolut wins conditional US banking license

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Revamped EU antitrust rules make exceptions for sustainable companies
Revamped EU antitrust rules make exceptions for sustainable companies
Image for Vivendi portfolio value falls on UMG share slump
Vivendi portfolio value falls on UMG share slump
Image for UK stocks rise as bond rally lifts risk sentiment
UK stocks rise as bond rally lifts risk sentiment
Image for Traton's Brazil unit partners with China's SAIC to develop light commercial vehicle
Traton's Brazil unit partners with China's SAIC to develop light commercial vehicle
Image for US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says
US to seek back payment from Europe for Ukraine aid, Trump says
Image for Reform UK plans investor roadshow to build confidence in its economic approach
Reform UK plans investor roadshow to build confidence in its economic approach
Image for Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
Apple facing $2.7 billion UK lawsuit over 'unfair' app tracking rules
Image for Bank of England's Pill says higher rates would help head off inflation pressure
Bank of England's Pill says higher rates would help head off inflation pressure
Image for US pressure on Iran starting to tell, as sanctions and blockade bite
US pressure on Iran starting to tell, as sanctions and blockade bite
Image for Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'
Burnham and Macron discuss drive to get UK 'closer to Europe'
Image for Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump
Reform UK gets 75% of its donations from crypto entrepreneur pardoned by Trump
Image for Swedish election is a close race with 10 days to go, poll shows
Swedish election is a close race with 10 days to go, poll shows
View All Finance Posts