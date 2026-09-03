France and Korea to Lead Global Film Industry Finance and AI Debate at Lumiere Summit

Lumiere Summit: Global Film Industry Challenges and Opportunities

By Dawn Chmielewski

Summit Overview and Leadership

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Sept 3 (Reuters) - France and South Korea will lead debate at a one-day summit next week on how the film industry should respond to artificial intelligence, compete with social media platforms and cope with funding shortages.

Key Participants and Co-Chairs

French President Emmanuel Macron and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung will co-chair the summit on Monday, which organizers said would include representatives from the major Hollywood studios, including Disney and Netflix, the CAA talent agency, and the technology industry.

Event Details and International Scope

Dubbed the Lumière Summit, in honor of the French film pioneers Auguste and Louis Lumière, the event takes place in the hilltop village of Saint-Paul-de-Vence, near the French Riviera, and will include participants from more than 55 countries.

National Strengths and Cultural Influence

France’s Cinema Heritage

The French government has said the summit is an opportunity to showcase the country's strengths in cinema, while South Korea has also gained international cultural influence through its K-pop bands such as BTS and critically acclaimed films like "Parasite."

South Korea’s Global Impact

The sessions will address AI, and how the entertainment industry can embrace technological change while safeguarding the role of creators. It will explore new financial models and discuss how the industry can reach audiences, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

Summit Goals and Future Directions

Industry Adaptation and Collaboration

Practical Responses to Industry Changes

Organizers said in a briefing on Thursday that the summit aimed to provide a place where governments, companies and cultural institutions can find a practical response to the changes sweeping the industry.

(Editing by Barbara Lewis)