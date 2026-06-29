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Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia kill 10, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attacks in Ukraine's Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia kill 10, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Russian attacks in major Ukrainian cities kill 10, officials say

Overview of Russian Missile and Drone Strikes in Ukraine

By Serhii Chalyi

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine, June 29 (Reuters) - Russian attacks on three major Ukrainian cities killed 10 people and wounded dozens on Monday, authorities said, with strikes continuing into the afternoon as the death toll climbed.

Dnipro Missile Attack

A missile attack in the southeastern city of Dnipro killed six people and wounded 29, regional governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram. He said a business, a school, private homes and cars had come under attack.

Targeted Infrastructure and Response

"Russia launched a missile strike on Dnipro, targeting infrastructure," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X, adding that rescue operations were underway at the site.

"It is essential that Europe is as active as possible in developing its own anti-ballistic defence – its own systems and missiles," he said.

Presidential Address and Promised Response

Later, in his nightly video address, the president vowed a response to all the strikes. "And we are doing this so that, above all, it will affect the Russian state system and Russia’s ability to drag out the war," he said.

Zaporizhzhia Drone Attack

In Zaporizhzhia, a city further southeast, a Russian drone attack on a minibus killed two men and a woman and injured eight, including a 7-year-old boy, regional officials said.

Impact on Civilians

The regional governor, Ivan Fedorov, posted footage on Telegram of a white minibus, its floor bloodied and back doors damaged, with a body of a man inside.

Reuters Television footage showed a blackened minibus with its back doors blown out and a pool of blood on the floor.

Eyewitness Accounts

"People are feeling the war more. What else can I say? This is terrorism, nothing else," Svitlana Komarova, 58, whose husband was killed in the incident, told Reuters.

The driver of a nearby car damaged in the incident, Anatolii Natkin, described the attack as "very serious terror. So many gas stations have already been damaged".

Further Drone Explosions

Fedorov also said seven people, including two children, were injured later when a drone exploded near a bus.

Kharkiv Glide Bomb Attack

In Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, in the northeast, a glide bomb killed a 23-year-old woman and wounded 10, according to officials.

Damage to Public Transport and Vehicles

That strike damaged a tram and more than 15 cars, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said. Reuters Television footage showed police and forensic experts combing through the site and a body covered in a tarp lying nearby.

Another glide bomb flew in less than an hour later but failed to detonate.

Context and Ongoing Conflict

Kharkiv, Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, three large industrial cities, have come under repeated Russian attacks during the war, now in its fifth year.

Statements from Russia and Ukraine

There was no comment from Russia on the attacks. Its war in Ukraine has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians. Moscow has also accused Ukraine of hitting civilian targets during attacks on Russia or Russian-occupied areas, though on a much smaller scale. Both sides deny targeting civilians.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka and Max HunderEditing by Gareth Jones, Peter Graff, Ron Popeski and Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • A missile strike in Dnipro killed six and wounded 29, hitting businesses, homes, a school and cars, prompting calls from President Zelenskiy for stronger anti-ballistic capabilities in Europe (apnews.com).
  • In Zaporizhzhia, a drone attack on a passenger minibus killed three (including a child) and wounded eight, while a later strike on a civilian van caused damage but no casualties (apnews.com).
  • Kharkiv was hit by a glide bomb that killed one young woman and injured ten, damaging public transport and vehicles, with another glide bomb failing to detonate (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Russian attacks in Ukraine?
According to authorities, 10 people were killed in the attacks across Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv.
What locations in Ukraine were struck by Russian forces?
The cities of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Kharkiv were targeted in the Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks.
Were any children injured in the attacks?
Yes, among the wounded in Zaporizhzhia was a 7-year-old boy.
What type of targets were hit by the Russian attacks?
Attacks targeted infrastructure including businesses, schools, private homes, cars, a minibus, and a tram.
Did Russia comment on the latest attacks?
There was no comment from Russia regarding these specific attacks.

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