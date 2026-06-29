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French prosecutor blocks suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker, releases captain

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Finance Banking Geopolitics Energy Markets Sanctions

French Prosecutor Blocks Suspected Russian 'Shadow Fleet' Tanker Near Marseille

French Authorities Take Action Against Suspected Russian Oil Tanker

Details of the Tanker Immobilisation

MARSEILLE, France June 29 (Reuters) - A French prosecutor ordered on Monday the immobilisation of an oil tanker suspected of being part of the "shadow fleet" Russia uses to ship oil and gas and to skirt Western sanctions.

Captain's Detention and Release

• The Marseille prosecutor ordered on Sunday the release of the ship's captain who was held in police custody for two days.

Suspicions and Interception

• French authorities suspected the ship was sailing under a false flag. It was intercepted off Sicily on June 23, the prosecutor's office said.

European Response and Macron's Statement

• "This new action against the shadow fleet, conducted days after a similar operation by Britain, shows Europeans' determination," Macron said in a post on Instagram last week.

Background on the Tanker and Crew

Origin and Flag of the Vessel

• The oil tanker was sailing from Primorsk in Russia and sailed under a Cameroonian flag.

Location and Crew Details

• The ship is anchored in the Guld of Fos-sur-Mer, off Marseille. A total of 25 crew, including the captain, were on board.

Wider Context: Russia's Shadow Fleet

France's Actions Against the Shadow Fleet

• France has intercepted at least five tankers it says are part of Russia's shadow fleet, old vessels that Russia has relied on to ship oil and gas and to skirt Western sanctions.

Moscow's Response

• Moscow has called such actions illegal.

Reporting and Editing

(Reporting by Marc Leras and Inti Landauro; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

Key Takeaways

  • France has intercepted and immobilized a tanker believed to be part of Russia’s sanctions‑evading“shadow fleet,” enforcing maritime law on false‑flag operations with growing resolve. (bairdmaritime.com)
  • The ship, sailing from Russia’s Primorsk under a Cameroonian flag, was detained off Sicily on June 23 and is now held at the Gulf of Fos‑sur‑Mer, with 25 crew aboard. (bairdmaritime.com)
  • This follows multiple similar operations—at least five tankers intercepted by France this year—illustrating heightened European coordination and determination to counter shadow fleet oil shipments. (streetinsider.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the French prosecutor block the oil tanker?
The tanker was suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to skirt Western sanctions on oil and gas shipments.
Was the captain of the intercepted tanker released?
Yes, the Marseille prosecutor ordered the release of the captain after two days in police custody.
Under which flag was the intercepted ship sailing?
The ship was sailing under a Cameroonian flag, which authorities suspected was false.
How many crew members were on board the seized tanker?
There were a total of 25 crew members, including the captain, on board the tanker.
How many suspected 'shadow fleet' tankers has France intercepted?
France has intercepted at least five tankers suspected of being part of Russia's 'shadow fleet.'

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