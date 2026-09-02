GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Russia, US see grounds for financial ties, Russian finance minister says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 2, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 2, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Russia and US Finance Ministers Discuss Pathways for Financial Cooperation

Key Discussions and Outcomes from the G20 Finance Leaders Conference

Continued Dialogue Between Russia and the U.S.

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Dialogue between Russia and the U.S. should continue to find common ground in economics, which should make it easier to discuss political issues, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, according to an Interfax news agency report on Wednesday.

Bilateral Meeting Details

Meeting Context and Participants

Asked about a bilateral meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held on Monday at the G20 finance leaders conference in North Carolina, Siluanov said both countries have agreed that there are grounds for developing financial ties despite complications, Interfax reported.

Perspectives on Financial Cooperation

Siluanov, who said he was meeting with Bessent for the first time, said he believed that people from the financial world sometimes may find common understanding faster than politicians.

Importance of Ongoing Dialogue

"So we must always keep talking; we need to continue the dialogue. If we find strong points of common interest - and they do exist - we need to develop them. Then political issues will also be easier to resolve," he said, according to Interfax.

US Position on Economic Relief

Reuters reported on Monday that a source familiar with the ministers' meeting said Bessent made clear to Siluanov no economic relief for Russia or agreements on other issues were possible until its war in Ukraine ends.

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Christian Schmollinger)

Key Takeaways

  • Siluanov urged continued financial dialogue between Russia and the U.S., arguing that common economic interests can foster political breakthroughs (axios.com).
  • Bessent made clear that sanctions relief or agreements are off the table while the war in Ukraine continues (aol.com).
  • Siluanov’s in‑person attendance at the G20 marked his first since 2022 and provoked strong European pushback over normalizing relations while the conflict persists (gvwire.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov say about financial ties with the US?
Anton Siluanov stated that there are grounds for developing financial ties between Russia and the US despite existing complications.
Where did the Russia-US finance ministers meeting take place?
The bilateral meeting occurred at the G20 finance leaders conference in North Carolina.
What is the significance of economic dialogue according to Siluanov?
Siluanov emphasized that continued economic dialogue can help make political issues easier to resolve.
What was the US position on economic relief for Russia?
The US made clear that no economic relief or agreements for Russia are possible until its war in Ukraine ends.
Was this the first meeting between Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Bessent?
Yes, this was the first meeting between Anton Siluanov and Scott Bessent.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash

Exclusive-Banks rush to swap higher-risk credit assets for BoE cash

Image for Oil prices extend gains as US and Iran trade fresh strikes

Oil prices extend gains as US and Iran trade fresh strikes

Image for Dollar holds firm at nearly two-week high as Middle East hostilities lift oil

Dollar holds firm at nearly two-week high as Middle East hostilities lift oil

Image for Bond selloff deepens as inflation, oil prices jolt markets

Bond selloff deepens as inflation, oil prices jolt markets

Image for US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

US and Iran exchange attacks as lull in war appears over

Image for Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

Asian markets tumble as US-Iran fighting lifts oil and bond yields

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Zelenskiy says Ukrainian drones have effectively closed Russian airspace
Image for G20 finance chiefs except China back action on distorted trade
G20 finance chiefs except China back action on distorted trade
Image for Dell again lifts annual forecasts as AI demand powers record results
Dell again lifts annual forecasts as AI demand powers record results
Image for Soccer-Man City complete Fernandez signing from Chelsea
Soccer-Man City complete Fernandez signing from Chelsea
Image for Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November
Kremlin says Putin, Xi and Trump may hold a trilateral meeting in November
Image for UN faces contentious Iran nuclear vote ahead of General Assembly
UN faces contentious Iran nuclear vote ahead of General Assembly
Image for Nokia set to rejoin Euro Stoxx 50, Volkswagen dropped
Nokia set to rejoin Euro Stoxx 50, Volkswagen dropped
Image for Global bonds extend selloff, oil prices surge on renewed US-Iran strikes
Global bonds extend selloff, oil prices surge on renewed US-Iran strikes
Image for Russian cybercrime operation being dismantled after two decades, US officials and CrowdStrike say
Russian cybercrime operation being dismantled after two decades, US officials and CrowdStrike say
Image for OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails
OpenAI says upcoming model is so capable it requires stronger guardrails
Image for UK economic outlook improves but firms wary of investment, BCC says
UK economic outlook improves but firms wary of investment, BCC says
Image for Comstock plans to cut debt with $1.65 billion Haynesville stake sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR
Comstock plans to cut debt with $1.65 billion Haynesville stake sale to Azerbaijan's SOCAR
View All Finance Posts