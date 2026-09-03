GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Britain's King Charles to host Oman's Sultan for October state visit

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking headlines International Relations

King Charles to Host Oman's Sultan for October State Visit at Windsor Castle

Details of the Upcoming State Visit

Royal Hosts and Visiting Dignitary

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Timing and Geopolitical Context

Scheduled Dates

The visit from October 20 to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

Regional Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

Oman's Role in Middle East Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman - which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way".

Recent State Visits Hosted by British Royals

So far this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The state visit by Sultan Haitham underlines Britain’s continued engagement in Gulf diplomacy during escalating regional tensions.
  • Oman is central to efforts to restore shipping via the Strait of Hormuz, drawing blunt threats from U.S. President Trump for its talks with Iran.
  • Britain has recently hosted U.S. President Trump (April) and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (March), showing active diplomatic scheduling despite geopolitical strains.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Oman's Sultan visit King Charles in the UK?
Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq will visit King Charles at Windsor Castle from October 20 to 22.
Who will host Oman's Sultan during the state visit?
Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla will host the Sultan during his stay.
What is the context of the state visit between UK and Oman?
The visit comes amid rising tensions in the Middle East following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and retaliatory strikes affecting the region.
Where will the state visit take place?
The state visit will take place at Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom.
Have there been other recent state visits hosted by King Charles?
Yes, in 2024 King Charles previously hosted former U.S. President Donald Trump and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for ECB's Schnabel may leave early for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports

ECB's Schnabel may leave early for IMF job, Handelsblatt reports

Image for UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy'

UK's John Lewis looks to harness AI agent shopping in 'difficult economy'

Image for ECB to raise rates a second time in September, but then done, say economists: Reuters poll 

ECB to raise rates a second time in September, but then done, say economists: Reuters poll 

Image for Britain summons Russian charge d'affaires over Leipzig airport attack

Britain summons Russian charge d'affaires over Leipzig airport attack

Image for Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions

Oil prices hit fresh 6-week highs on renewed Middle East tensions

Image for The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

The growing list of attacks on German infrastructure

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Can sheep save the glaciers? Swiss scientists put wool to the test
Can sheep save the glaciers? Swiss scientists put wool to the test
Image for Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge
Spain's PM Sanchez says no evidence Morocco orchestrated Ceuta border surge
Image for Five dead on migrant boat rescued off Canary Islands, aid group says toll may be higher
Five dead on migrant boat rescued off Canary Islands, aid group says toll may be higher
Image for Equestrian-FEI lifts restrictions on Russian athletes, hosting from October
Equestrian-FEI lifts restrictions on Russian athletes, hosting from October
Image for Nepal must rebuild thousands of homes, no let up in search for missing
Nepal must rebuild thousands of homes, no let up in search for missing
Image for Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
Norway seizes Russian ship to enforce $4.2 billion claim by Ukrainian energy firm
Image for UK Green leader to seek parliament seat vacated by Starmer
UK Green leader to seek parliament seat vacated by Starmer
Image for Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says
Russia recruits Danes for sabotage planning, Denmark says
Image for Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd
Russia says Germany's closure of its consulate in Bonn is absurd
Image for Gaza seed bank helps farmers cultivate the little land they have left
Gaza seed bank helps farmers cultivate the little land they have left
Image for Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll
Iran war escalation raises concern over civilian death toll
Image for Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army
Two Palestinian teens killed in West Bank raid by Israeli settlers and army
View All Headlines Posts