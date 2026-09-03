King Charles to Host Oman's Sultan for October State Visit at Windsor Castle

Details of the Upcoming State Visit

Royal Hosts and Visiting Dignitary

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Britain's King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla will host Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Windsor Castle for a state visit next month, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

Timing and Geopolitical Context

Scheduled Dates

The visit from October 20 to 22 will come against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the Middle East since U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran in February, which prompted retaliatory strikes on Israel and Gulf states that host U.S. bases.

Regional Tensions and Diplomatic Efforts

Oman's Role in Middle East Diplomacy

U.S. President Donald Trump has also threatened to bomb Oman - which has been in talks with Iran aimed at restoring commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz - if it "gets in the way".

Recent State Visits Hosted by British Royals

So far this year, the British royals have hosted state visits by Trump in April and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu in March.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)