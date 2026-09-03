UK Green Party Leader Zack Polanski to Contest Ex-PM Starmer’s London Seat
Green Party's Political Move in Holborn and St Pancras
Background of the Parliamentary Seat
LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's left-wing Green Party intends to stand in an election to parliament in the London seat vacated by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.
Zack Polanski's Candidacy Announcement
Zack Polanski told the Camden New Journal he would be the Green candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, a left-leaning constituency which Starmer held comfortably in 2024 though with a much-reduced vote share.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by William Schomberg)