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UK's Green leader to stand for ex-PM Starmer's London seat in parliament - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

UK's Green leader to stand for ex-PM Starmer's London seat in parliament

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 3, 2026

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Politics UK Parliament Elections London

UK Green Party Leader Zack Polanski to Contest Ex-PM Starmer’s London Seat

Green Party's Political Move in Holborn and St Pancras

Background of the Parliamentary Seat

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The leader of Britain's left-wing Green Party intends to stand in an election to parliament in the London seat vacated by former Labour prime minister Keir Starmer, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

Zack Polanski's Candidacy Announcement

Zack Polanski told the Camden New Journal he would be the Green candidate for Holborn and St Pancras, a left-leaning constituency which Starmer held comfortably in 2024 though with a much-reduced vote share.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Sam TobinEditing by William Schomberg)

Key Takeaways

  • Zack Polanski, leader of the Green Party of England and Wales since September 2025, intends to stand for parliament in Holborn and St Pancras, the central London seat recently vacated by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer (en.wikipedia.org).
  • In the July 4, 2024 general election, Starmer won the seat with 48.9% (18,884 votes), a substantial drop of 17.3 percentage points from 2019, while the Green Party captured 10.4%—up 6.4 points—highlighting growing support for Greens in the area (members.parliament.uk).
  • Under new predictions ahead of the by‑election triggered by Starmer’s September 2026 resignation, the Greens are projected at 30.5%, significantly reducing Labour’s advantage and positioning Polanski as a credible challenger in what was once considered a safe Labour seat (electoralcalculus.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is standing for the Green Party in Holborn and St Pancras?
Zack Polanski, the leader of Britain's Green Party, will be the candidate.
Which parliamentary seat did Keir Starmer vacate?
Keir Starmer vacated the Holborn and St Pancras seat in London.
When did Keir Starmer hold the Holborn and St Pancras seat?
Keir Starmer held the constituency comfortably through 2024.
What is notable about the Holborn and St Pancras seat?
It is a left-leaning constituency that has been held by Labour with a much-reduced vote share recently.

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