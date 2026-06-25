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UK pensions should be invested in UK companies, industry group says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Finance Banking Pensions Investments United Kingdom

UK Pensions Should Prioritize Investment in British Companies, BCC President Urges

Calls for Reform in UK Pension Investment Strategies

By David Milliken

Haldane’s Proposal for Pension Investment

LONDON, June 25 (Reuters) - Britons' pension savings should be invested by default in British companies and the government should rethink tax relief where savings are invested internationally, Andy Haldane, the president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said on Thursday.

Background: Haldane’s Experience and Influence

Haldane served as the Bank of England's chief economist from 2014 to 2021 and more recently is reported to have been advising former Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham who is expected to succeed Keir Starmer as Britain's prime minister next month.

Challenges Facing British Startups

British startups often struggle to access capital to grow in the same way as U.S. tech companies. Where they do, they are sometimes bought out by foreign companies, which Haldane said damaged Britain's longer-term growth prospects.

Haldane’s Warning on Foreign Takeovers

"The UK should remain open to FDI (foreign direct investment) but we simply cannot afford to allow the continuation of overseas stripping of our greatest growth asset – innovative businesses – on this scale. Doing so is tantamount to willingly sacrificing growth and jobs," he told the BCC's annual conference in London.

Proposed Shift to Domestic Equities

To replace overseas finance, Haldane suggested that British occupational pension schemes should by default be invested in British equities rather than the global stock indices which are commonly used and are dominated by U.S. companies.

"This is not about constraining choices. This is about correcting that home bias in how that huge pot of money is currently allocated," he said.

Industry Response and Criticism

This type of proposal has previously been met with criticism from industry experts, who say forcing pension funds to invest domestically would harm savers by concentrating risk and delivering lower returns, while failing to address why British companies struggle to attract investment in the first place.

Tax Relief and International Investment

Haldane also described the £60 billion ($79 billion) a year of tax relief on pensions and other savings – a sum greater than Britain's defence budget – as offering "a spectacularly low return on investment for the UK government" where savers invested it in overseas companies or foreign government bonds.

Britain’s Unique International Investment Profile

Britain is unusual in the extent to which its savers invest internationally, which helps them diversify country-specific risk and get exposure to a wider range of industries.

Government’s Current Approach

Finance minister Rachel Reeves – whose future is uncertain if Burnham becomes prime minister – has already leant on pension funds to finance long-term infrastructure projects.

($1 = 0.7587 pounds)

(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)

Key Takeaways

  • Andy Haldane urges default investment of UK pension funds into British equities to curb loss of innovative businesses to foreign takeovers and bolster domestic growth
  • He highlights the £60 billion annual pension tax relief as yielding low government return when invested abroad — comparable to UK defence spending at £60.2 billion in 2024‑25 (commonslibrary.parliament.uk)
  • Industry critics warn that skewing pension investments domestically risks concentration, lower returns, and fails to tackle intrinsic challenges in UK firms attracting finance
  • Separately, Chancellor Rachel Reeves has pursued complementary policy tools—including voluntary accords, megafund consolidation, and a National Wealth Fund—to channel pensions into UK infrastructure and growth, albeit with varying scale and uptake (en.econostrum.info)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Andy Haldane believe UK pensions should invest in British companies?
He argues that investing in UK companies supports local growth and jobs, and reduces the risk of innovative British businesses being acquired by foreign firms.
What is the current investment trend of UK pension schemes?
UK pension schemes commonly invest in global stock indices, which are dominated by U.S. companies, rather than focusing on British equities.
How much tax relief is offered on pensions in the UK annually?
About £60 billion ($79 billion) is offered each year in tax relief on pensions and other savings.
What criticism exists regarding default investment in domestic companies for pensions?
Critics argue that forcing pension funds to invest domestically may increase risk for savers and reduce returns compared to diversified international investments.
How does the UK's approach to pension investment differ from other countries?
Britain stands out for the extent to which its pension savers invest internationally, helping diversify risks and access more industries.

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