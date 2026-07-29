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New UK PM Burnham urged to put food on a par with defence and energy - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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New UK PM Burnham urged to put food on a par with defence and energy

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

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Finance Food Security UK economy

UK Organizations Call on PM Burnham to Prioritize Food Security Amid Rising Prices

Food Security Concerns and Calls for Government Action

Rising Food Prices and Systemic Shocks

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A fresh food shock in Britain is only a matter of time after years of disruptions that have driven up prices, more than 100 organisations said in a letter urging new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to make food a national priority alongside defence and energy.

Industry Leaders Urge Legislative Action

Signatories, including food retailers Tesco and Sainsbury's and dairy producer Danone, called on Burnham to urgently introduce a "Good Food Bill" to improve food security, resilience and public health.

Recent Challenges Facing the UK Food System

The letter, published on Thursday, said Britain's food system had suffered repeated shocks in recent years, with farmers and growers facing rising costs and increasing pressure from climate change and nature loss.

Forecasts and Research on Price Increases

It noted that together, these pressures are contributing to higher food prices, which are forecast to be 50% higher by November than at the start of Britain's cost of living crisis in 2021, according to research by the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit.

Government Response and Proposed Legislation

Urgency for Food Policy Reform

"The next food shock is not a question of if, but when. To meet it prepared, food has to stop being an afterthought for the Government," the letter, organised by charity the Food Foundation, said.

Risks and Health Implications

It warned that wildfires across Europe and heightened geopolitical tensions had exposed the fragility of the UK's food system, while diet-related disease had reached record levels.

Key Proposals in the Good Food Bill

The proposed legislation would create a legal framework for food policy, including targets to reduce childhood obesity, increase fruit and vegetable consumption, boost the proportion of produce grown in Britain and cut household food insecurity.

Industry and Political Reactions

Additional Signatories and Stakeholders

Other signatories included retailers Aldi, the Co-op and Waitrose, food producer Greencore and investment company Rathbones.

Government Stance on Price Controls

In May, the UK government led by then prime minister Keir Starmer ruled out mandatory supermarket price caps, but said it was ‌in talks with the sector on ways to ease cost-of-living pressures partly driven by the Iran war.

(Reporting by James DaveyEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • Over 100 signatories, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Danone, demand statutory food policy via a ‘Good Food Bill’ to bolster resilience, health and domestic production.
  • ECIU analysis projects UK food prices will rise approximately 50% by November 2026 compared to mid‑2021, driven by climate, supply and energy shocks.
  • Public support is strong, with three in four Britons backing a Good Food Bill that mandates targets on obesity, food insecurity and British-grown produce.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are UK organizations urging Prime Minister Andy Burnham to prioritize food?
Over 100 organizations believe repeated shocks and rising prices make food security as important as defence and energy for the UK.
What is the 'Good Food Bill' proposed to the UK government?
The 'Good Food Bill' aims to improve UK food security, set policy targets for health, and create a legal framework to address food system challenges.
How much are UK food prices expected to rise by November?
UK food prices are forecast to be 50% higher by November compared to the start of the cost of living crisis in 2021.
What factors are currently impacting the UK's food system?
Major factors include rising costs for farmers, climate change, nature loss, wildfires in Europe, and geopolitical tensions.
Which companies signed the letter urging UK food policy reform?
Signatories include Tesco, Sainsbury's, Danone, Aldi, the Co-op, Waitrose, Greencore, and Rathbones.

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