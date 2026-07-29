GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Chinese carmakers piling pressure on UK rivals, auto industry chief says - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

Chinese carmakers piling pressure on UK rivals, auto industry chief says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 29, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets

Chinese Carmakers Intensify Pressure on UK Auto Industry, Says Industry Chief

Chinese Competition and Its Impact on the UK Automotive Market

By Muvija M

Rising Presence of Chinese Brands in Britain

LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - A wave of Chinese entrants into Britain's car market is piling pressure on traditional manufacturers, forcing them to offer deeper discounts to compete with lower-cost imports, the head of the country's main automotive industry body said on Thursday.

Chinese brands have rapidly expanded their presence in Britain in recent years, winning market share with competitively priced electric and plug-in hybrid models and intensifying competition for established automakers.

Industry Response to Competitive Pricing

"In terms of the volume, they're under extraordinary pressure because the Chinese can produce good vehicles at a cheaper cost," the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders CEO ​Mike Hawes told reporters at a briefing on Thursday.

"There's a lot of discounting going on in the market ... That's basically to try and compete with a Chinese brand," he said.

Market Share and Leading Chinese Brands

Chinese-owned brands now account for about 15% of UK new car registrations, according to SMMT data, led by SAIC Motor's MG, BYD and Chery's JAECOO and OMODA brands.

Factors Affecting UK Vehicle Manufacturing

Hawes said increased competition was one of several factors behind the contraction in British vehicle manufacturing, which fell 7.5% in the first half of 2026 as trade uncertainty and lower investment also weighed on production.

European Context and Tariff Measures

Across Europe, automakers have been grappling with intensifying competition from Chinese rivals. Last week, Germany's Volkswagen said it would deepen cost cuts to remain competitive against Chinese brands.

That was despite the European Union imposing tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles in 2024 after concluding they benefited from unfair state subsidies.

UK Policy and Industry Challenges

Britain, which left the bloc in 2020, has not introduced similar tariffs. Hawes said any investigation into Chinese imports would need to be triggered by complaints from UK manufacturers, adding that, to his knowledge, none had been made.

He said Chinese competition was just one of several pressures facing Britain's automotive industry, highlighting also high energy costs, weak investment and regulation.

(Reporting by Muvija M; Editing by Nick Carey and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Chinese brands have surged to roughly 15–16% share of UK new car registrations in 2026, outperforming Japanese rivals and reshaping market dynamics(autoexpress.co.uk).
  • The influx of lower‑cost Chinese EVs and PHEVs is forcing legacy manufacturers to offer “unsustainable” discounts—averaging around £6,000—to remain competitive(theguardian.com).
  • UK vehicle production declined 7.5% in H1 2026 amid Chinese competition, trade uncertainty and low investment; no formal complaints or tariffs against Chinese imports have yet been lodged(transportenvironment.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How are Chinese carmakers impacting the UK automotive market?
Chinese carmakers are increasing competition in the UK by offering lower-cost electric and hybrid models, leading traditional manufacturers to give deeper discounts.
What percentage of new car registrations in the UK are Chinese-owned brands?
Chinese-owned brands now account for about 15% of new car registrations in the UK.
Which Chinese car brands are leading in the UK market?
Leading Chinese brands in the UK include SAIC Motor's MG, BYD, and Chery's JAECOO and OMODA.
What challenges are UK automakers facing besides competition from China?
UK automakers are also facing high energy costs, weak investment, trade uncertainty, and stricter regulations.
Has the UK imposed tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles?
No, unlike the EU, the UK has not imposed tariffs on Chinese-built electric vehicles.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for UK half-year vehicle production down 7.5%, industry sees signs of optimism

UK half-year vehicle production down 7.5%, industry sees signs of optimism

Image for New UK PM Burnham urged to put food on a par with defence and energy

New UK PM Burnham urged to put food on a par with defence and energy

Image for Bank of England to keep rates steady while oil prices gyrate

Bank of England to keep rates steady while oil prices gyrate

Image for Russia striking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Russia striking Kyiv with ballistic missiles, mayor says

Image for BAE Systems wins £5.9 billion UK submarine contract

BAE Systems wins £5.9 billion UK submarine contract

Image for Ukraine reports loss of F-16 aircraft, pilot safe

Ukraine reports loss of F-16 aircraft, pilot safe

More from Finance

Explore more articles in the Finance category

Image for French media regulator issues €200,000 fine against CNews for on-air remarks about immigration, culture
French media regulator issues €200,000 fine against CNews for on-air remarks about immigration, culture
Image for Meta narrows annual capex forecast, as AI buildout grows
Meta narrows annual capex forecast, as AI buildout grows
Image for Airbus says it paid £6 million fine in UK export control probe
Airbus says it paid £6 million fine in UK export control probe
Image for Explainer-Soccer-What does Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in FIFA subsidiary entail?
Explainer-Soccer-What does Infantino's proposal to sell stakes in FIFA subsidiary entail?
Image for Goldman Sachs ordered to pay male banker £1.45 million for sex discrimination
Goldman Sachs ordered to pay male banker £1.45 million for sex discrimination
Image for Renault swings to profit on EVs despite rise of Chinese rivals
Renault swings to profit on EVs despite rise of Chinese rivals
Image for DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer
DAZN investor Aser explores options for stake in sports streamer
Image for Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, Ambrey reports
Drone hits gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port, Ambrey reports
Image for BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head
BBVA reshuffles leadership team, names new CFO and Mexico head
Image for Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition
Renault swings to profit in first half despite intense Chinese competition
Image for Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1%
Pirelli confirms 2026 outlook despite Middle East crisis as operating profit rises 1%
Image for Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates
Campari lifts 2026 profit outlook on tariff tailwind, beats first-half estimates
View All Finance Posts