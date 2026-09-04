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Russia’s Sechin says China, not OPEC, calls shots on global energy markets - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia’s Sechin says China, not OPEC, calls shots on global energy markets

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Energy Oil Markets China OPEC+

Sechin: China, Not OPEC, Now Drives Global Energy Markets Amid Oil Shift

China's Impact on Global Oil Markets

VLADIVOSTOK, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Igor Sechin, chief of Russia’s top oil producer Rosneft, said on Thursday that China, not OPEC, has stabilized global oil markets by reducing crude imports by 5.5 million barrels per day this year.

Sechin's Remarks at Russian-Chinese Business Forum

Sechin, the most influential Russian energy manager and a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, was speaking at a Russian - Chinese business forum in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

China's Role in Stabilizing Oil Markets

"This year, China has effectively taken the lead from OPEC and, without being a member of any cartel, has managed to stabilise the global oil market by cutting its oil imports by 5.5 million barrels per day," Sechin said.

OPEC's Declining Influence

Sechin, known for his skepticism towards OPEC, said China will get more influence on the energy markets as the number of OPEC members is declining.

China's Growing Reserves and Market Power

"I believe that further growth in China’s reserves will strengthen China’s role in the energy market, against a backdrop of OPEC’s waning influence and a reduction in the number of its members," Sechin said.

Recent OPEC Developments

Earlier this year, the United Arab Emirates declared its withdrawal from the group.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Gleb Bryanski)

Key Takeaways

  • China has sharply reduced crude oil imports—averaging around 8 mbpd in mid‑2026 compared to over 11 mbpd in 2025—emerging as a new swing factor that helps balance global markets amid supply turmoil (investing.com).
  • Analysts note China’s demand drop—roughly 400 million barrels fewer than last year—is restraining prices and underscoring its growing influence as OPEC+’s sway diminishes after disruptions like the Iran war (investing.com).
  • The UAE’s withdrawal from OPEC and OPEC+, effective May 1, 2026, has further undermined OPEC’s cohesion and market influence, bolstering the shift toward China’s role as a stabilizer (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How has China impacted global oil markets this year?
China has stabilized global oil markets by reducing crude imports by 5.5 million barrels per day, according to Rosneft's Igor Sechin.
What is Igor Sechin's view on OPEC's influence?
Sechin believes OPEC's influence is waning as the number of its members declines, giving China more sway over energy markets.
Why is China considered more influential than OPEC now?
Unlike OPEC, China has stabilized markets through its import policy and is not part of any oil cartel.
What recent change occurred in OPEC membership?
The United Arab Emirates withdrew from OPEC earlier this year.
Where did Igor Sechin make these comments?
Sechin spoke at a Russian-Chinese business forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

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