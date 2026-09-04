Lagardere Acquires Stake in Hard-Right French Media Group Frontieres
Lagardere's Strategic Move in French Media
Acquisition Details
PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lagardere Media - which carries many of the main media publications of French billionaire Vincent Bollore - is buying a stake in the politically hard-right French media firm Frontieres, Frontieres president Erik Tegner said on Friday.
Official Statement
"The company Lagardere and Vincent Bollore have become a partner and shareholder in our media company Frontieres," Tegner wrote on his X account.
Context and Implications
Media Influence Ahead of 2027 Election
The deal comes as many of France's richest people - such as Bollore, Bernard Arnault and Rodolphe Saade - jockey for influence over the media and political landscape ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Bollore's C News TV station starting to win more market share.
Market Share and Political Impact
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)