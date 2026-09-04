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Bollore's Lagardere buying stake in hard-right media firm Frontieres - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bollore's Lagardere buying stake in hard-right media firm Frontieres

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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Finance Media Investments

Lagardere Acquires Stake in Hard-Right French Media Group Frontieres

Lagardere's Strategic Move in French Media

Acquisition Details

PARIS, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Lagardere Media - which carries many of the main media publications of French billionaire Vincent Bollore - is buying a stake in the politically hard-right French media firm Frontieres, Frontieres president Erik Tegner said on Friday.

Official Statement

"The company Lagardere and Vincent Bollore have become a partner and shareholder in our media company Frontieres," Tegner wrote on his X account.

Context and Implications

Media Influence Ahead of 2027 Election

The deal comes as many of France's richest people - such as Bollore, Bernard Arnault and Rodolphe Saade - jockey for influence over the media and political landscape ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with Bollore's C News TV station starting to win more market share.

Market Share and Political Impact

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Lagardère Media now holds a stake in Frontières, a far‑right French media outlet founded in 2021 (webfiddle.net)
  • Frontières has been criticized for sensationalist content, doxing and accusations of antirepublican propaganda; its founder Erik Tegnér was recently convicted for doxing lawyers (mediapart.fr)
  • The move reflects Bolloré’s broader strategy to extend influence across France’s media landscape ahead of the 2027 presidential election, alongside other magnates like Arnault and Saadé (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is acquiring a stake in the French media firm Frontieres?
Lagardere Media, associated with Vincent Bollore, is acquiring a stake in Frontieres.
What type of media company is Frontieres?
Frontieres is a politically hard-right French media firm.
Why is the stake acquisition by Lagardere significant?
The acquisition is part of a trend where influential French billionaires seek more control in the media ahead of the 2027 presidential election.
Which other billionaires are mentioned as influential in French media?
Bernard Arnault and Rodolphe Saade are also noted as influential figures in French media.
What role does Vincent Bollore play in French media?
Vincent Bollore owns several major media publications and controls outlets like C News TV station.

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