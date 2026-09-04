Finland Probes Drone Discovery on Southern Coast for Territorial Violation
Investigation into Drone Incident on Finland's Southern Coast
Background of the Incident
HELSINKI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Border Guard authority said on Friday it is investigating whether a surveillance drone found on the shore of its southern coast had violated of the Nordic country's territory.
Key Points of the Investigation
Determining Entry and Border Crossing
• Investigation seeks to determine where, when and how the aircraft entered Finnish territory and how it possibly crossed Finland's border.
Drone Identification and Usage
• Preliminary examination suggests the aircraft is a Geoscan 701 type drone.
• Authorities said the model is used by both state and civilian actors.
Origin and Purpose
• Border Guard said it could not confirm the drone's origin, operator or purpose at this stage.
• Investigation is continuing in cooperation with other authorities, the border guard said.
Public Safety and Official Statements
Defence Ministry's Assessment
• Drone was intended for surveying and mapping and did not pose a danger to the public, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
Reporting and Editorial Information
(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)