Finland Probes Drone Discovery on Southern Coast for Territorial Violation

Investigation into Drone Incident on Finland's Southern Coast

Background of the Incident

HELSINKI, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Border Guard authority said on Friday it is investigating whether a surveillance drone found on the shore of its southern coast had violated of the Nordic country's territory.

Key Points of the Investigation

Determining Entry and Border Crossing

• Investigation seeks to determine where, when and how the aircraft entered Finnish territory and how it possibly crossed Finland's border.

Drone Identification and Usage

• Preliminary examination suggests the aircraft is a Geoscan 701 type drone.

• Authorities said the model is used by both state and civilian actors.

Origin and Purpose

• Border Guard said it could not confirm the drone's origin, operator or purpose at this stage.

• Investigation is continuing in cooperation with other authorities, the border guard said.

Public Safety and Official Statements

Defence Ministry's Assessment

• Drone was intended for surveying and mapping and did not pose a danger to the public, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)