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German police react to new sabotage attempts on power grids, Bild reports - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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German police react to new sabotage attempts on power grids, Bild reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 4, 2026

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German Police Investigate Fresh Sabotage Attempts on Power Grids Nationwide

Recent Incidents and Ongoing Investigations

Suspected Sabotage Attempts in Dormagen and Ganderkesee

FRANKFURT, Sept 4 (Reuters) - German police reacted to two fresh suspected attempts against the country's electricity grid, newspaper Bild reported on Friday, heightening the nation's state of alert after an attempted drone attack at Leipzig airport that Berlin has blamed on Russia.

Dormagen Incident

Bild cited local police as saying an attempt had been made to short-circuit a power grid installation in Dormagen, a city in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia. Police have received a letter claiming responsibility, according to the report.

Ganderkesee Incident

Separately, police in the northern town of Ganderkesee cordoned off a transformer station on Friday, citing suspicious circumstances, according to Bild and other local media. 

Police Response and Public Safety

A police spokesperson told public broadcaster NDR that officers had made a discovery overnight that required a police response, without providing further details.

There was no danger to the public, the spokesperson said.

Reuters could not immediately reach police for comment on the incidents. 

Previous Sabotage Cases Earlier This Week

Bergheim Substation Vandalism

Earlier this week, Germany was already grappling with two suspected sabotage cases. In the first, authorities were investigating vandalism at a substation in Bergheim in North Rhine-Westphalia that prompted lignite power plant units with 4,200 megawatts (MW) in combined capacity to temporarily go off the grid.

Brandenburg High-Voltage Node Attack

In the other, devices carrying conductive material damaged power lines at one of the most critical high-voltage nodes in the eastern state of Brandenburg.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • In Dormagen, investigators discovered improvised launch devices near a substation and received a letter claiming responsibility, suggesting coordinated sabotage similar to cases in Bergheim and Brandenburg. (bild.de)
  • In Ganderkesee, authorities cordoned off a transformer station overnight, deploying police and a helicopter; investigations are ongoing, but the public remains safe. (bild.de)
  • These are the latest in a spate of grid-related incidents this week, including deliberate short-circuits in Bergheim and explosive attempts on high-voltage lines near Jänschwalde, raising tensions over potential foreign-state or extremist involvement. (reutersconnect.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What recent sabotage attempts have targeted Germany's power grid?
Recent attempts include efforts to short-circuit a power grid in Dormagen and suspicious activities at a transformer station in Ganderkesee.
Where in Germany did the latest suspicious power grid incidents occur?
Incidents were reported in Dormagen, North Rhine-Westphalia, and Ganderkesee in the north of Germany.
Was there any public danger reported from the latest sabotage attempts?
Police stated there was no danger to the public in relation to these incidents.
How are authorities responding to these sabotage attempts?
Police have cordoned off affected areas and are investigating while remaining on high alert, especially after prior vandalism in other regions.
What earlier incidents heightened concerns about Germany’s power grid security?
Earlier in the week, vandalism at a substation in Bergheim and damage to power lines in Brandenburg triggered outages and increased security concerns.

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