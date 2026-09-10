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Finance

Aerospacelab wins €2.4 billion deal to build majority of IRIS² satellites

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 10, 2026

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Aerospacelab Wins €2.4 Billion EU Deal to Build 76% of IRIS² Satellites

Main Contract Announcement

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Belgium's Aerospacelab said on Thursday it had won a €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) contract to build 264 satellites for the European Union's IRIS² network, which is due to offer secure communications for governments, security agencies and commercial users by 2030.

Details of the Satellite Manufacturing Allocation

Aerospacelab said it would be responsible for building 76% of the planned 348 satellites, the single largest disclosed manufacturing allocation for IRIS², offering a clearer picture of how the work is being divided.

Contract Value and Per-Satellite Cost

At the contract value, the award translates to roughly €9.1 million per satellite.

Project Partners and Consortium Information

The company said it would design, manufacture and deliver fully integrated low-Earth-orbit satellites through the Eutelsat-led SpaceRISE consortium, which was chosen to develop and operate the network under a concession deal with the EU.

Impact on the European Space Supply Chain

The allocation to the 8-year-old company also offers a look into the evolving space supply chain in Europe.

Recent Developments in European Space Industry

Last month, the European Space Agency selected Germany's Isar Aerospace to provide launch services for parts of its institutional missions, in a sign that newer entrants are taking a growing role alongside Europe's established contractors such as Airbus, Thales Alenia Space and OHB.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8603 euros)

(Reporting by Maria Rugamer; editing by Izabela Niemiec and Milla Nissi-Prussak)

Key Takeaways

  • Aerospacelab’s €2.4 billion deal covers 264 IRIS² satellites—about 76% of the 348‑unit constellation—and equates to ~€9.1 million per satellite.
  • IRIS² is the EU’s multi‑orbit secure‑connectivity constellation, combining LEO and MEO satellites to support government, security, and commercial services, with full operational target by 2030.
  • The contract underscores the growing influence of new‑generation European space companies like Aerospacelab alongside incumbents (Airbus, Thales Alenia Space, OHB) in EU’s strategic space infrastructure.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the Aerospacelab IRIS² satellite contract?
The contract is valued at €2.4 billion ($2.8 billion) for building 264 satellites.
How many satellites will Aerospacelab build for the IRIS² network?
Aerospacelab will build 264 satellites, which is 76% of the planned 348 IRIS² satellites.
What is the purpose of the EU's IRIS² satellite network?
The IRIS² network will provide secure communications for governments, security agencies, and commercial users by 2030.
Who leads the consortium building the IRIS² satellite network?
The SpaceRISE consortium, led by Eutelsat, was chosen to develop and operate the IRIS² network.
How much does each IRIS² satellite cost under this contract?
Each satellite costs approximately €9.1 million according to the contract terms.

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