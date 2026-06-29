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Russia jails club owner and two employees under ban on 'LGBT movement'

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Russia Jails LGBT Nightclub Owner and Staff Under 'LGBT Movement' Ban

First Convictions Under Russia's 'LGBT Movement' Ban

By Lucy Papachristou

June 29 (Reuters) - A Russian court has jailed the owner of an LGBT nightclub and two of the club's employees in what it said was the first case brought under a ban on what Moscow calls the "LGBT movement".

Details of the Court Case

The court said on Monday that the three defendants, who were arrested after police raided the "Pose" club in the southwestern city of Orenburg two years ago, had organised and participated in activities of an "extremist organisation".

Sentencing and Fines

Pose owner Vyacheslav Khasanov, 37, received a seven-year jail term and was ordered to pay a fine of 1 million roubles ($12,755). Club manager Diana Kamilyanova, 30, was jailed for six years and three months, and art director Alexander Klimov, 23, for two years and three months.

All three denied guilt.

Background: Crackdown on LGBT Rights in Russia

Under President Vladimir Putin, Russia has cracked down on LGBT rights, portraying them as a Western invention that threatens traditional Russian values based on family, nation and Orthodox Christian faith.

Legal Designation and Broader Impact

Russia's Supreme Court designated the "LGBT movement" as extremist in 2023 and those supporting it have been designated as terrorists, paving the way for serious criminal cases against members of the LGBT community and their advocates.

Impact on Media and Publishing

Music-hosting sites and online film distributors are routinely fined for hosting LGBT content. Staff members of a Russian book publisher were questioned by authorities in April for possible "LGBT propaganda" in its book catalogue. 

Police Raid on Pose Nightclub

POLICE RAID

Pose had operated since 2021 and regularly hosted drag parties, but started marketing itself as a "parody bar theatre" as LGBT restrictions mounted, according to Russian independent news outlet Mediazona.

In March 2024, the club was raided by Orenburg regional authorities and Russia's National Guard.

Details of the Raid

Footage published online by a far-right group showed clubgoers standing with their hands raised while masked members of the group swarmed through the venue's neon-lit rooms. Other people lay on the floor, their hands crossed above their heads.

The court said the three defendants had "under the guise of running a nightclub, organised events centred on the common theme of demonstrating affiliation with people of non-traditional sexual orientation for an unspecific group of the venue's patrons."

Future Implications

Russian LGBT rights lawyers have said the Orenburg case will serve as a precedent for future prosecutions against LGBT people and their advocates and destroy "safe havens" for LGBT people in Russia.

($1 = 78.4000 roubles)

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s Supreme Court designated the “international LGBT movement” as extremist in November 2023, effectively outlawing all forms of LGBT activism in the country. (theguardian.com)
  • On June 29, 2026, an Orenburg court delivered the first criminal sentences under that ban: the club owner received seven years and a 1 million‑rouble fine; the manager got six years and three months; the art director two years and three months. (themoscowtimes.com)
  • Legal experts and rights advocates warn the case sets a chilling precedent—‘safe havens’ like LGBT‑friendly venues are being destroyed, and activism or representation may now be criminalized. (en.zona.media)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the owner and employees of Pose nightclub jailed?
They were accused of organizing and participating in 'extremist organisation' activities under Russia's ban on the 'LGBT movement'.
Who were the individuals sentenced in the Orenburg LGBT club case?
Pose owner Vyacheslav Khasanov, manager Diana Kamilyanova, and art director Alexander Klimov were sentenced to jail terms.
What precedent does the Orenburg case set in Russia?
It is the first prosecution under the 'LGBT movement' ban and is expected to set a legal precedent for future cases against LGBT individuals and advocates.
How long was the Pose nightclub in operation before the raid?
Pose operated since 2021 and was raided in March 2024.
What activities led to the prosecution of Pose nightclub?
The club hosted events and drag parties allegedly demonstrating LGBT affiliation, which was deemed extremist by Russian authorities.

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