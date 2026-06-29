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Kremlin says Russia's stance on conditions for a Ukraine peace deal has not changed since 2024 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Kremlin says Russia's stance on conditions for a Ukraine peace deal has not changed since 2024

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Kremlin Reaffirms Russia’s Unchanged Conditions for Ukraine Peace Deal in 2024

Russia’s Stance on Ukraine Peace Negotiations

Putin’s Conditions for Peace

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia has not changed its stance on the conditions needed for a peace deal in Ukraine since President Vladimir Putin said in 2024 that Kyiv's forces had to withdraw from four regions Moscow says are its own and publicly drop its plans to join NATO.

Rejection of New Ukrainian Proposals

Putin said in a television interview at the weekend that Russia would press ahead with its battlefield aim of fully controlling the four regions, rejecting what he said was a new proposal by Ukraine to rein in hostilities in the more than four-year-old war.

Details of the Four Regions

Putin said in the same interview that Ukraine had proposed a mutual halt to long-range strikes and that fighting should be limited to the four regions - Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - which Russia has claimed as its own, something Kyiv rejects as an illegal land grab.

Responses and Diplomatic Reactions

Ukrainian Response

The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not immediately respond to a request, submitted during late-night hours in Ukraine, for comment on Putin's remarks.

Kremlin’s Consistent Position

"Our position is well known. In fact, our position has not changed. It was set out two years ago by our Head of State in a speech at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. It is well known to the Kyiv regime, it is well known to the American negotiators, and it is entirely consistent," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. 

Discussions with Belarus

Peskov also said on Monday that Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko had discussed the war in Ukraine in a weekend meeting before Lukashenko flew to China for talks.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Lucy Papachristou Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia’s position remains consistent since June 14, 2024: Ukraine must withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia and renounce NATO ambitions – a stance reiterated by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. (investing.com)
  • In a June 28, 2026 television interview, President Putin rejected Ukraine’s proposal for a mutual halt to long‑range strikes, dismissing it as a maneuver to relieve pressure on Kyiv’s forces, and affirmed Russia’s continued push to fully capture the four regions. (japantimes.co.jp)
  • Putin acknowledged that Ukrainian drone and long‑range strikes targeting Russian fuel and oil infrastructure have caused shortages, but said Russia is managing the disruption and intends to boost air defense capabilities. (abc.net.au)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Russia's main conditions for a Ukraine peace deal?
Russia insists that Ukrainian forces withdraw from Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, and that Kyiv drops plans to join NATO.
Has Russia's stance on a Ukraine peace deal changed since 2024?
No, the Kremlin confirmed its position has not changed since President Putin set out the conditions in 2024.
What proposal did Ukraine reportedly make regarding the conflict?
Ukraine reportedly proposed a mutual halt to long-range strikes and limiting fighting to the four contested regions.
Who discussed the Ukraine war ahead of Lukashenko’s visit to China?
Russian President Putin and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko discussed the war during a weekend meeting.
How did Ukrainian officials respond to Putin's recent remarks?
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy did not immediately comment on Putin's remarks.

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