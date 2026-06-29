Israeli Air Strike in Central Gaza Kills Three Palestinians Including Child

Details and Context of the Air Strike in Gaza

Incident Overview

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - The Israeli military killed three Palestinians, including a child, in an air strike on central Gaza on Monday, according to the health ministry in the devastated territory, despite a ceasefire that has officially been in effect since October.

Official Statements

Israeli Military Response

An Israeli military official confirmed an air strike had been carried out, without providing further details. The Gazan health ministry said an Israeli strike occurred around 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) in Deir al Balah city in central Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas. Israel occupies around 60% of Gaza.

Casualties Reported

Twelve Palestinians — eight men and four children — have been killed by the Israeli military since Saturday, according to the health ministry.

Background of the Conflict

Recent Military Actions

The Israeli military said on Sunday it killed a militant from Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza, who it said abducted Israeli civilians in the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the most recent conflict.

Ceasefire Violations

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, saying that it was targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza or those who took part in that 2023 attack.

Accusations from Both Sides

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, 1,045 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from each side.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)