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Israeli strike kills three Gaza Palestinians, including a child, ministry says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Israeli strike kills three Gaza Palestinians, including a child, ministry says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 29, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 29, 2026

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Israeli Air Strike in Central Gaza Kills Three Palestinians Including Child

Details and Context of the Air Strike in Gaza

Incident Overview

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - The Israeli military killed three Palestinians, including a child, in an air strike on central Gaza on Monday, according to the health ministry in the devastated territory, despite a ceasefire that has officially been in effect since October.

Official Statements

Israeli Military Response

An Israeli military official confirmed an air strike had been carried out, without providing further details. The Gazan health ministry said an Israeli strike occurred around 9:30 a.m. (0630 GMT) in Deir al Balah city in central Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas. Israel occupies around 60% of Gaza.

Casualties Reported

Twelve Palestinians — eight men and four children — have been killed by the Israeli military since Saturday, according to the health ministry.

Background of the Conflict

Recent Military Actions

The Israeli military said on Sunday it killed a militant from Islamic Jihad, another militant group in Gaza, who it said abducted Israeli civilians in the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the most recent conflict.

Ceasefire Violations

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Gaza since a U.S.-mediated ceasefire with Hamas was reached in October last year, saying that it was targeting militants threatening its soldiers in Gaza or those who took part in that 2023 attack.

Accusations from Both Sides

Hamas has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire, while Nikolay Mladenov, the U.S. President Donald Trump-appointed Board of Peace envoy to Gaza, has said both parties have violated the agreement.

Casualty Figures Since Ceasefire

Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, 1,045 Palestinians and four Israeli soldiers have been killed in Gaza, according to figures from each side.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Key Takeaways

  • The strike in central Gaza killed two men and an 8‑year‑old child in a tent sheltering displaced people—Israel said the target was Islamic Jihad member Zaher Abu Salem (apnews.com).
  • Since the ceasefire began in October, more than 1,000 Palestinians have been killed in ongoing Israeli strikes, underscoring persistent volatility despite the truce (apnews.com).
  • An international UN‐mandated commission recently described the ongoing pattern of attacks—including those affecting children—as amounting to a form of ‘genocide’ in Gaza (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many Palestinians were killed in the recent Israeli air strike in Gaza?
Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed in the recent Israeli air strike in central Gaza according to the health ministry.
Where did the Israeli air strike occur in Gaza?
The air strike occurred in Deir al Balah city in central Gaza, which is under the control of Hamas.
Is there an active ceasefire between Israel and Hamas?
A ceasefire has been in effect since October, but both sides have been accused of violating the agreement.
How many Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire?
Since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago, 1,045 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.
Who controls the area of Gaza where the air strike happened?
The city of Deir al Balah in central Gaza, where the strike happened, is under the control of Hamas.

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