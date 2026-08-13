Central England Wildfire: Homes Affected and Services Disrupted by Major Fire
Impact and Response to the Stourbridge Grass Fire
Incident Overview
LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A major grass fire in Stourbridge, central England, has affected six properties and left two people suffering from the effects of heat and smoke, emergency services said on Thursday.
Visual Evidence of the Fire
Aerial pictures from a Sky News helicopter showed at least three properties ablaze close to the fire about 127 miles (204.4km) from London.
Emergency Services and Affected Areas
Fire Service Response
West Midlands Fire Service said the fire was affecting a number of locations around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane and Stourbridge Road and that it had increased resources at the scene.
Disruption to Local Infrastructure
Rail and Power Services
Some local rail services were halted for safety reasons and a number of nearby properties were experiencing power issues, the fire service said.
Firefighting Efforts
About 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze. There was no further information on injuries or the extent of the damage.
Reporting Credits
(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by James Davey and David Goodman)