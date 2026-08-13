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Headlines

Several homes affected by central England wildfire, fire service says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 13, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: August 13, 2026

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Central England Wildfire: Homes Affected and Services Disrupted by Major Fire

Impact and Response to the Stourbridge Grass Fire

Incident Overview

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A major grass fire in Stourbridge, central England, has affected six properties and left two people suffering from the effects of heat and smoke, emergency services said on Thursday.

Visual Evidence of the Fire

Aerial pictures from a Sky News helicopter showed at least three properties ablaze close to the fire about 127 miles (204.4km) from London.

Emergency Services and Affected Areas

Fire Service Response

West Midlands Fire Service said the fire was affecting a number of locations around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane and Stourbridge Road and that it had increased resources at the scene.

Disruption to Local Infrastructure

Rail and Power Services

Some local rail services were halted for safety reasons and a number of nearby properties were experiencing power issues, the fire service said. 

Firefighting Efforts

About 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze. There was no further information on injuries or the extent of the damage.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by James Davey and David Goodman)

Key Takeaways

  • Six properties were affected and two individuals suffered from heat and smoke exposure amid the grass fire near Stourbridge on August 13, 2026 (reddit.com).
  • Sky News aerial footage captured at least three homes ablaze near Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane, and Stourbridge Road, about 127 miles from London (reddit.com).
  • West Midlands Fire Service deployed approximately 60 firefighters, increased resources at the scene, halted local rail services, and dealt with power issues affecting nearby homes (reddit.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many properties were affected by the Stourbridge wildfire?
Six properties were affected by the grass fire in Stourbridge, central England.
Were there any reported injuries due to the wildfire?
Two people were reported to have suffered from the effects of heat and smoke.
What areas were impacted by the wildfire in Stourbridge?
The fire affected locations around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane, and Stourbridge Road.
How did the wildfire impact local services?
Some rail services were halted and nearby properties experienced power issues due to the wildfire.
How many firefighters responded to the Stourbridge wildfire?
Approximately 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze.

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