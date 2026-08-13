Central England Wildfire: Homes Affected and Services Disrupted by Major Fire

Impact and Response to the Stourbridge Grass Fire

Incident Overview

LONDON, Aug 13 (Reuters) - A major grass fire in Stourbridge, central England, has affected six properties and left two people suffering from the effects of heat and smoke, emergency services said on Thursday.

Visual Evidence of the Fire

Aerial pictures from a Sky News helicopter showed at least three properties ablaze close to the fire about 127 miles (204.4km) from London.

Emergency Services and Affected Areas

Fire Service Response

West Midlands Fire Service said the fire was affecting a number of locations around Ounty John Lane, Racecourse Lane and Stourbridge Road and that it had increased resources at the scene.

Disruption to Local Infrastructure

Rail and Power Services

Some local rail services were halted for safety reasons and a number of nearby properties were experiencing power issues, the fire service said.

Firefighting Efforts

About 60 firefighters were tackling the blaze. There was no further information on injuries or the extent of the damage.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Sam TabahritiEditing by James Davey and David Goodman)