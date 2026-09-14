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BP Whiting refinery says labor negotiations ongoing, operations unaffected - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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BP Whiting refinery says labor negotiations ongoing, operations unaffected

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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BP Whiting Refinery Labor Negotiations Continue With No Impact on Operations

Overview of Ongoing Labor Negotiations at BP Whiting Refinery

Current Status of Negotiations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BP's 440,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Monday said labor contract negotiations are underway.

Recent Updates and Proposals

Last week, BP had shared a video update, proposing "several pay-for-knowledge job progression models like those used at other BP refineries and within the refining industry."

Constructive Discussions with United Steelworkers

The company said in a statement that discussions with United Steelworkers Local 7-1 were constructive and that the parties had agreed to meet again later this week.

Key Terms of BP's Proposal

It added that it is proposing a six-year agreement, a 150-day industrial peace period before any future strike or lockout after contract expiration, and wage increases that would raise base pay rates by 13% over the first four years, with industry-pattern increases in the final two years.

The proposal also includes a $2,500 signing bonus in line with the national oil bargaining pattern and additional payments of $5,000 to $7,500 for employees in certain roles.

Impact on Refinery Operations

BP said there has been no impact to refinery operations from the labor dispute.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)

Key Takeaways

  • BP and USW Local 7‑1 continue constructive negotiations, with another meeting scheduled this week (hydrocarbonprocessing.com)
  • BP’s latest proposal includes a six‑year agreement, 13% average base wage increase over four years, signing bonus of $2,500, extra payments of $5,000–$7,500, and a 150‑day no‑strike lockout buffer (hydrocarbonprocessing.com)
  • Despite several months of lockout affecting around 800 workers since March, BP confirms there has been no impact on refinery operations (wbez.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Are operations at BP's Whiting refinery affected by the labor negotiations?
No, BP stated that refinery operations remain unaffected by the ongoing labor negotiations.
What union is BP negotiating with at the Whiting refinery?
BP is negotiating with United Steelworkers Local 7-1 at the Whiting refinery.
What are the key terms of BP's latest contract proposal?
BP proposed a six-year agreement, wage increases totaling 13% over four years, a 150-day industrial peace period, and signing and role-specific bonuses.
Has there been any disruption or strike at the BP Whiting refinery?
No strike or disruption has occurred; labor discussions are ongoing and constructive.
What bonus payments are included in BP's proposal?
The proposal includes a $2,500 signing bonus and additional payments of $5,000 to $7,500 for certain roles.

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