BP Whiting Refinery Labor Negotiations Continue With No Impact on Operations

Overview of Ongoing Labor Negotiations at BP Whiting Refinery

Current Status of Negotiations

Sept 14 (Reuters) - BP's 440,000 barrels-per-day oil refinery in Whiting, Indiana on Monday said labor contract negotiations are underway.

Recent Updates and Proposals

Last week, BP had shared a video update, proposing "several pay-for-knowledge job progression models like those used at other BP refineries and within the refining industry."

Constructive Discussions with United Steelworkers

The company said in a statement that discussions with United Steelworkers Local 7-1 were constructive and that the parties had agreed to meet again later this week.

Key Terms of BP's Proposal

It added that it is proposing a six-year agreement, a 150-day industrial peace period before any future strike or lockout after contract expiration, and wage increases that would raise base pay rates by 13% over the first four years, with industry-pattern increases in the final two years.

The proposal also includes a $2,500 signing bonus in line with the national oil bargaining pattern and additional payments of $5,000 to $7,500 for employees in certain roles.

Impact on Refinery Operations

BP said there has been no impact to refinery operations from the labor dispute.

(Reporting by Anjana Anil and Pranav Mathur in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio)