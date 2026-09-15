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Jean Smart, Noah Wyle win Emmys as Hollywood honors best of TV - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Jean Smart, Noah Wyle win Emmys as Hollywood honors best of TV

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Jean Smart, Noah Wyle Win Emmys as TV’s Finest Take Center Stage

Highlights and Winners from the Emmy Awards Night

By Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway

Jean Smart’s Historic Comedy Triumph

LOS ANGELES, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jean Smart won her fifth Primetime Emmy Award for portraying a tenacious stand-up comic on "Hacks," and Noah Wyle took his second for his role as a traumatized emergency room doctor on "The Pitt," as Hollywood stars toasted the best of television on Monday.

Smart became the first performer to claim the trophy for best comedy actress for every season of a show's run. "Hacks" aired its final season on HBO Max this year.

Smart’s Acceptance and Industry Impact

"What a ride this has been!" Smart said on stage after thanking the show's creators.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who won best comedy actress for six of the seven seasons of "Veep," is the only woman to come close to Smart's milestone.

Noah Wyle’s Second Emmy for “The Pitt”

Wyle said it felt "overwhelming" to land his second straight Emmy for playing Dr. "Robby" Robinavitch on "The Pitt," a medical drama set in a Pittsburgh trauma center. The show is seen as the frontrunner for the night's top award of best drama. 

Wyle’s Emotional Speech

Describing himself as a "Hollywood kid," Wyle told the Emmy audience, "This is the only club I've ever wanted to join. Thank you for accepting me."

Other Notable Wins and Moments

Stephen Root’s Surprise Victory

In other awards, "Widow's Bay" star Stephen Root upset favorite Harrison Ford of "Shrinking" for best supporting actor in a comedy.

Rhea Seehorn’s First Emmy for “Pluribus”

Best drama actress went to Rhea Seehorn, who plays a misanthropic woman at war with an alien hive mind on the new Apple TV series "Pluribus." It was her first Emmy win. Seehorn addressed her fellow nominees, including "The Diplomat" star Keri Russell and Zendaya of "Euphoria," with a quote from the feminist activist Gloria Steinem, who died this month aged 92.

Seehorn’s Tribute to Fellow Nominees

"We are linked, not ranked. I feel that way about all you women," Seehorn said.

Mariska Hargitay Hosts the Ceremony

Mariska Hargitay, star of NBC's drama "Law & Order: Special Victims ​Unit," hosted the ceremony, breaking with a tradition of having a comedian serve as emcee. It was broadcast live on NBC and streamed on Peacock.

"It's a lot of pressure, but it is so reassuring to see so many familiar faces out there, and I'm not just talking about how many of you I've arrested on SVU," Hargitay told the crowd.

Industry Context and Selection Process

Challenges Facing Hollywood

The Emmys offered a rare night of celebration as Hollywood grapples with production cutbacks, anxiety over artificial intelligence and the proposed Paramount Skydance purchase of HBO owner Warner Bros Discovery, a deal that has divided the industry and faces legal challenges.

How Emmy Winners Are Chosen

Emmy winners are chosen by the more than 27,000 writers, directors, performers, producers and craftspeople in the Television Academy.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Danielle Broadway;Additional reporting by Matt Silverstein; Editing by Howard Goller)

Key Takeaways

  • Jean Smart is the first performer ever to win the Emmy for best comedy actress in every season of a show’s run, securing five consecutive wins for “Hacks” (apnews.com)
  • Noah Wyle won his second straight Emmy as Lead Actor in a Drama for his role on “The Pitt,” reinforcing its status as the evening’s drama frontrunner (elpais.com)
  • Rhea Seehorn captured her first Emmy with her performance in the Apple TV sci‑fi drama “Pluribus,” which debuted in November 2025 to critical acclaim (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the best comedy actress Emmy in 2024?
Jean Smart won her fifth Primetime Emmy Award for best comedy actress for her role in 'Hacks.'
Which show made Noah Wyle a two-time Emmy winner?
Noah Wyle won his second straight Emmy for portraying Dr. 'Robby' Robinavitch on the medical drama 'The Pitt.'
What industry challenges were discussed during the Emmys?
The Emmys addressed issues like Hollywood production cutbacks, AI anxiety, and the proposed Paramount Skydance acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery.
Who hosted the 2024 Emmy Awards ceremony?
Mariska Hargitay, star of 'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,' hosted the event.
How are Emmy winners selected?
Emmy winners are chosen by voting members of the Television Academy, which includes over 27,000 industry professionals.

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