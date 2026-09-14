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Bayer's Monsanto unit urges Missouri judge to approve $7.25 billion Roundup settlement - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Bayer's Monsanto unit urges Missouri judge to approve $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Bayer's Monsanto Seeks $7.25 Billion Roundup Settlement Approval in Missouri

Missouri Court Hears Arguments on Roundup Settlement Proposal

By Dietrich Knauth

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Bayer's Monsanto unit urged a Missouri judge on Monday to approve its $7.25 billion proposed settlement of lawsuits alleging that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, saying there is no other way to resolve the litigation that has weighed on the German company for years.

The company is attempting to settle nearly all existing and future Roundup cancer claims in the United States through a new class action filed in Missouri in February. Judge Timothy Boyer heard arguments from supporters and opponents of the proposed deal at a hearing in St. Louis.

Bayer denies that Roundup causes cancer, and Monsanto attorney James Bennett told the judge that the company is prepared to fight the lawsuits in court if the deal is rejected. 

"This is the settlement," Bennett said at Monday's court hearing. "There is not another settlement."

Boyer largely listened without asking questions during the hearing and did not indicate when he would rule. He invited supporters and opponents of the deal to submit additional filings by the end of the week before he decides whether to approve it.

"This proceeding in the courtroom is about the tens of thousands of people whose lives have been affected by this case, who have been affected and will be affected by this settlement," Boyer said. "It's not about one judge in one courtroom pontificating or asking questions or making quips, so I wanted the focus today to be on those people and the attorneys that are here to represent them."

In a statement after the hearing, Bayer's Monsanto unit said the settlement is fair, has broad support among plaintiffs' lawyers, and warrants final approval by the court.

Support and Opposition to the Settlement

Supporters Make Their Case

SUPPORTERS MAKE THEIR CASE

The judge heard from several attorneys who spoke up in favor of the settlement, including class-action lawyers who negotiated the deal and some who initially opposed it. 

Hunter Shkolnik, an attorney whose firm represents 3,000 Roundup plaintiffs, told Boyer that 800 or 900 of those clients initially wanted to opt out of the deal, but reconsidered and decided to opt back into the settlement after the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Monsanto on a key legal issue in June. 

Shkolnik said the Supreme Court's ruling, which cut off claims that Roundup's label should have warned consumers about the weedkiller's cancer risks, dealt a major blow to many of the cases.

Objections and Concerns

Objectors have argued that the settlement does not offer enough money, and they say their clients should not be pushed into Bayer's proposed framework. 

Settlement Payouts and Eligibility

The proposed settlement offers payouts ranging from $10,000 to $165,000 to people who were exposed to ‌Roundup and ⁠developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of cancer. The exact award will depend on factors such as the severity of the person's cancer, how old they were when they were diagnosed, and whether they were exposed to Roundup at home or at work.

T. Roe Frazer, an attorney opposing the settlement, argued that the proposed payouts are inadequate, noting that individual claimants would receive no more than $165,000 and that few would qualify for the highest award. Frazer also said the settlement does not reflect the potential scope of future claims because Roundup remains on the market and studies suggest that 80% of Americans have been exposed to glyphosate, Roundup's key ingredient.

"Even though $7.25 billion looks like a lot of money, it's just not enough," Frazer said. "It can't be."

Additional Objections

Other objectors challenged other aspects of the proposal, including its treatment of future claimants who do not have cancer, its attempt to bind residents of other states, and the $675 million in attorneys' fees sought by the lawyers who negotiated the settlement.

Litigation Overhang and Bayer's Position

LITIGATION OVERHANG

Bayer is facing approximately 65,000 claims in U.S. state and federal courts from plaintiffs who say they developed cancer after using Roundup at home or on the job. 

The litigation has weighed on Bayer since its 2018 acquisition of Monsanto, costing the company billions of dollars and driving down its share price. The company previously spent about $10 billion in 2020 to resolve most of the then-existing Roundup lawsuits, but Bayer was unable to get court approval of a parallel $1.25 billion settlement that would have resolved future Roundup claims. 

Bayer has denied the claims and said that decades of studies ​have shown glyphosate is safe and does not cause cancer.

(Reporting by Dietrich Knauth; Editing by Alexia Garamfalvi, Will Dunham and Franklin Paul)

Key Takeaways

  • The proposed settlement seeks to resolve nearly all existing and future U.S. claims alleging Roundup causes non‑Hodgkin lymphoma, via a class action filed in Missouri, offering payouts between $10,000 and $165,000 depending on factors like exposure and severity. (investing.com)
  • Bayer is positioning the deal as essential to end years of costly litigation that followed its 2018 acquisition of Monsanto and a prior $10 billion settlement in 2020, and to protect against future claims over a 21‑year payout structure. (investing.com)
  • The company gained further legal leverage from a June 2026 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal pesticide law preempts state failure‑to‑warn claims, bolstering Monsanto’s argument that this settlement is the only realistic resolution. (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the proposed Roundup settlement?
The proposed settlement that Bayer's Monsanto unit is seeking to resolve Roundup cancer lawsuits is valued at $7.25 billion.
Who is eligible to receive payouts from the Roundup settlement?
People exposed to Roundup who developed non-Hodgkin lymphoma may be eligible for payouts ranging from $10,000 to $165,000, depending on several factors.
What factors determine Roundup settlement payouts?
Settlement payouts depend on the severity of cancer, age at diagnosis, and whether exposure to Roundup was at home or at work.
Why are some attorneys opposing the Roundup settlement?
Some attorneys argue the payouts are inadequate, the settlement does not cover future claimants sufficiently, and challenges remain over attorneys' fees and binding claimants from other states.
How many Roundup cancer claims is Bayer facing?
Bayer is facing approximately 65,000 claims in U.S. state and federal courts related to Roundup and cancer allegations.

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