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U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia's VTB - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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U.S. imposes Iran-related sanctions on Russia's VTB

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Sanctions Russia Iran Banking

U.S. Hits Russia's VTB Bank With Iran-Related Sanctions to Pressure Tehran

U.S. Imposes New Sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank Over Iran Ties

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The United States imposed Iran-related sanctions Monday on Russia's VTB Bank Public Joint Stock Company, accusing it of involvement in Iranian sanctions evasion, the Treasury Department said as Washington seeks to ramp up economic pressure on Tehran.

Background on VTB Bank and Previous Sanctions

The action builds on sanctions imposed against VTB, Russia's second-largest lender, in 2022, when the bank was targetedfollowing Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Operation Economic Outcast: Treasury's Strategy

“Under Operation Economic Outcast, Treasury will continue to target and disrupt those who provide material, technological, or financial support that allows the Iranian regime to sustain its terrorist enterprise,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in the statement.

“Treasury will not tolerate any support to the regime and will continue to identify, expose, and isolate Iran’s enablers.”

Warnings and Future Sanctions

Bessent warned last week that President Donald Trump's administration would sanction a large bank as it continues to apply economic pressure on Tehran to end a more than six-month U.S. conflict with Iran.

Scope of U.S. Sanctions Against Iran

The United States has imposed a range of economic measures against Iran since the conflict began in February, targeting oil exports, shipping networks, weapons procurement channels, financial intermediaries, digital asset exchanges and aviation links.

Reporting and Editorial Information

(Reporting by David Lawder and Daphne Psaledakis; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. designated VTB Bank for involvement in Iran sanctions evasion under Operation Economic Outcast, intensifying economic pressure on Tehran and its enablers.
  • Operation Economic Outcast, launched August 24, 2026, is a sweeping whole‑of‑government campaign targeting Iran’s financial networks, shadow banking, and international facilitators.
  • VTB Bank had been previously sanctioned in 2022 over Russia’s Ukraine invasion; the new action marks a further extension into Iran‑related enforcement.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the U.S. impose new sanctions on Russia's VTB Bank?
The U.S. imposed new sanctions on VTB Bank for its alleged involvement in helping Iran evade existing sanctions.
What is Operation Economic Outcast?
Operation Economic Outcast is a U.S. Treasury initiative targeting those who provide material, financial, or technological support to the Iranian regime.
When were earlier sanctions placed on VTB Bank?
Earlier sanctions were imposed on VTB Bank in 2022 after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
What types of measures has the U.S. taken against Iran?
The U.S. has targeted Iran with sanctions on oil exports, shipping networks, weapons procurement, financial intermediaries, digital asset exchanges, and aviation links.

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