French power sector strike takes 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight

French Power Sector Strike Cuts 6.5 GW, Major Nuclear Reactors Offline

Impact and Details of the French Electricity Sector Strike

Strike Action and Immediate Power Reductions

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A French labor strike in the electricity sector took 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight on Monday, EDF data showed, as the power sector unions protest a recommendation to curb employee benefits such as access to cheaper power.

Sources of Power Supply Cuts

The majority of the electricity supply cut came from reductions at seven French nuclear reactors, with several hundred megawatts of gas-fired and hydroelectric power also offline.

France's Electricity Generation and Export Role

France generates about 70% of its electricity from its 57-reactor fleet, and is a key exporter to neighbors at a time when power prices are high as gas-reliant countries like Germany have to pay more to generate electricity.

Duration and Potential Extension of Disruptions

The EDF data shows the disruption lasting until early morning Tuesday. However, the strike is expected to go through the day on Tuesday, suggesting the outages could be renewed or increased.

Employee Benefits at the Center of the Dispute

Workers and retirees in the French energy sector pay discounted rates for gas and electricity, which their unions view as a core part of their compensation package.

Financial Impact of Employee Benefits

The French Court of Auditors estimated this cost EDF over €700 million ($808.22 million) in lost revenue in 2024, and in July recommended ending the benefit.

Recommendations for EDF's Future

The court recommended phasing out energy benefits and limiting annual wage increases at EDF, which faces major investment costs as it upgrades its nuclear fleet and plans new reactors.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8661 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest CrellinEditing by Bill Berkrot)