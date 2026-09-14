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French power sector strike takes 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Finance

French power sector strike takes 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Energy France Markets Labor

French Power Sector Strike Cuts 6.5 GW, Major Nuclear Reactors Offline

Impact and Details of the French Electricity Sector Strike

Strike Action and Immediate Power Reductions

PARIS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A French labor strike in the electricity sector took 6.5 gigawatts offline overnight on Monday, EDF data showed, as the power sector unions protest a recommendation to curb employee benefits such as access to cheaper power.

Sources of Power Supply Cuts

The majority of the electricity supply cut came from reductions at seven French nuclear reactors, with several hundred megawatts of gas-fired and hydroelectric power also offline.

France's Electricity Generation and Export Role

France generates about 70% of its electricity from its 57-reactor fleet, and is a key exporter to neighbors at a time when power prices are high as gas-reliant countries like Germany have to pay more to generate electricity.

Duration and Potential Extension of Disruptions

The EDF data shows the disruption lasting until early morning Tuesday. However, the strike is expected to go through the day on Tuesday, suggesting the outages could be renewed or increased.

Employee Benefits at the Center of the Dispute

Workers and retirees in the French energy sector pay discounted rates for gas and electricity, which their unions view as a core part of their compensation package.

Financial Impact of Employee Benefits

The French Court of Auditors estimated this cost EDF over €700 million ($808.22 million) in lost revenue in 2024, and in July recommended ending the benefit.

Recommendations for EDF's Future

The court recommended phasing out energy benefits and limiting annual wage increases at EDF, which faces major investment costs as it upgrades its nuclear fleet and plans new reactors.

Additional Information

($1 = 0.8661 euros)

(Reporting by Forrest CrellinEditing by Bill Berkrot)

Key Takeaways

  • Strike removed 6.5 GW of power — chiefly nuclear capacity — highlighting sector vulnerability to labor unrest.
  • Unions oppose ending discounted energy rates for workers and retirees, a benefit costing EDF over €700 million in 2024 per the Court of Auditors.
  • France’s low-carbon electricity system, exporting record volumes thanks to high nuclear and renewable output, faces strain amid high European power prices and infrastructure stress amid such disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much electricity went offline due to the French power sector strike?
The strike took 6.5 gigawatts of electricity offline overnight, primarily from reductions at seven French nuclear reactors.
Why are French power sector unions striking?
Unions are protesting recommendations to reduce or phase out employee energy benefits and limit wage increases for EDF workers.
How does the strike affect France's energy exports?
France is a key electricity exporter, and the strike's supply cuts come as neighboring countries face high power prices, potentially increasing regional impacts.
What financial impact do employee energy benefits have on EDF?
The French Court of Auditors estimated employee energy benefits cost EDF over €700 million in lost revenue in 2024.
How long is the power outage expected to last?
The initial disruption was overnight to early Tuesday, but the strike is expected to continue through Tuesday, possibly leading to more outages.

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