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Airbus sees no softening in demand despite geopolitical headwinds - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Airbus sees no softening in demand despite geopolitical headwinds

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Airbus Maintains Strong Demand Outlook in Asia-Pacific Despite Headwinds

Airbus' Perspective on Asia-Pacific Market Demand

Current Demand and Delivery Trends

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Airbus' Asia-Pacific president said on Tuesday he does not see any softening in demand or deliveries due to geopolitical or supply chain headwinds.

Insights from the 2026-2045 Global Market Forecast

Focus on the Asia-Pacific Region

Anand Stanley, Airbus' Asia-Pacific president of the world's largest planemaker, was speaking at a briefing in Hong Kong on its 2026-2045 global market forecast focused on the Asia-Pacific region.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)

Key Takeaways

  • Airbus Asia‑Pacific forecasts sustained demand: Asia‑Pacific, including India, China, Vietnam and Indonesia, is expected to require 19,560 new passenger aircraft over 20 years, accounting for 46% of global demand; services market in the region to grow at 5.2% CAGR to US$138.7 billion by 2044 (airbus.com).
  • Despite turbulence—such as the Iran war and tariffs—Airbus trimmed its global forecast by just 1%, reaffirming Asia’s pivotal role in jet demand, expected to absorb about half of all future deliveries (investing.com).
  • Long‑term demand resilience is underpinned by strong fundamentals: global passenger traffic growth is forecast at 3.9% annually through 2045, supported by rising GDP, urbanisation, and expanding middle‑class in Asia Pacific (airbus.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who commented on Airbus' demand outlook in Asia-Pacific?
Anand Stanley, Airbus' Asia-Pacific president, spoke about the demand outlook.
What was the context of Airbus' statement on market demand?
The statement was made during a briefing in Hong Kong on the 2026-2045 global market forecast.
Is the supply chain affecting Airbus deliveries in Asia-Pacific?
According to Airbus, there is no impact on deliveries in Asia-Pacific from supply chain issues.

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