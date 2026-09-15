Airbus Maintains Strong Demand Outlook in Asia-Pacific Despite Headwinds
Airbus' Perspective on Asia-Pacific Market Demand
Current Demand and Delivery Trends
HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Airbus' Asia-Pacific president said on Tuesday he does not see any softening in demand or deliveries due to geopolitical or supply chain headwinds.
Insights from the 2026-2045 Global Market Forecast
Focus on the Asia-Pacific Region
Anand Stanley, Airbus' Asia-Pacific president of the world's largest planemaker, was speaking at a briefing in Hong Kong on its 2026-2045 global market forecast focused on the Asia-Pacific region.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Julie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jacqueline Wong)