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Pictet's global multi-asset fund triples to $5 billion on China inflows - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Pictet's global multi-asset fund triples to $5 billion on China inflows

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 15, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 15, 2026

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Pictet's Global Multi-Asset Fund Hits $5 Billion with Strong China Inflows

Surge in Fund Growth Driven by Chinese Investors

By Summer Zhen

HONG KONG, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A global multi-asset fund managed by Swiss asset manager Pictet has seen its size tripling to more than $5 billion this year, helped by Chinese investors' rush into overseas assets, including alternatives and products offering exposure to AI supply chains.

Regulatory Changes and Increased Demand

The growth comes after Beijing tightened scrutiny of offshore investing through unlicensed brokerage accounts earlier this year, bolstering demand for foreign funds sold via legal, cross-border channels.

Pictet Strategic Income Fund Performance

The Hong Kong-domiciled Pictet Strategic Income Fund has seen its assets under management (AUM) swell to $5.1 billion from $1.6 billion at the beginning of the year, according to the firm. 

About 60% of the fund's AUM came from mainland Chinese retail market through the Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme, Freeman Tsang, head of intermediaries for Asia ex-Japan at Pictet Asset Management, told Reuters.

Understanding the MRF Scheme

The MRF scheme is a cross-border investment channel as part of which qualified Hong Kong funds are allowed to sell their products on the mainland.

"Deposit yield at home has been coming down, while the AI sector has been performing quite well since the launch of ChatGPT, (and) you have this growth feature emerging globally," Tsang said.

China’s Crackdown on Cross-Border Investments

China announced a major crackdown on cross-border investment through "illegal" cross-border securities in May and said the action was aimed at channel outbound investments via legal channels and protect investors.

Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) programme is a key channel for Chinese investors to buy overseas assets.

Alternative Channels for Overseas Investment

But due to the tighter regulatory quota for the QDII programme, foreign managers are increasingly looking to newer channels such as MRF and Wealth Management Connect to capture strong mainland demand. 

The Pictet Strategic Income Fund led the mainland net inflows via MRF channel for the first half this year among 34 funds tracked by Morningstar, attracting HK$16.3 billion ($2.08 billion).

Fund Holdings and Performance

An August fund newsletter showed its top 10 holdings include U.S. Treasuries and gold, as well as U.S. tech giants Amazon, Alphabet and Nvidia. The fund is up 17% for the first eight months, following a 18% gain in 2025. 

Future Outlook for Pictet and MRF

Tsang said he expects MRF to become a mainstream channel like QDII as it strengthens the fund sector ties between Hong Kong and mainland China. Pictet plans to apply for two additional MRF funds, he said.

($1 = 7.8439 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Summer Zhen; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lincoln Feast.)

Key Takeaways

  • Fund AUM tripled to ~$5.1 billion in 2026, up from $1.6 billion at the start of the year, propelled by Chinese investor demand for overseas assets including AI‑related exposure (Reuters) (breakingviews.com)
  • Approximately 60% of the fund’s AUM stemmed from mainland retail flows under the MRF scheme, underscoring growing reliance on legal cross‑border channels after Beijing’s crackdown on unlicensed offshore investing (Reuters) (global.morningstar.com)
  • MRF inflows surged overall — cumulative mainland net remittances under northbound MRF reached RMB 128 bn (~HK$145 bn) by end‑Feb 2026 — reinforcing MRF’s status as a key conduit for offshore investment (Morningstar, SFC data) (global.morningstar.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current size of Pictet's global multi-asset fund?
As of 2024, Pictet's global multi-asset fund has grown to $5.1 billion in assets under management.
What drove the growth of Pictet's fund this year?
The fund's growth was mainly driven by strong inflows from Chinese investors seeking overseas assets through legal cross-border channels like the MRF scheme.
How much of Pictet's fund AUM comes from the Chinese retail market?
Around 60% of the fund’s assets under management came from the mainland Chinese retail market via the Mutual Recognition of Funds (MRF) scheme.
What are the top holdings in Pictet's Strategic Income Fund?
Top holdings include U.S. Treasuries, gold, and U.S. tech giants such as Amazon, Alphabet, and Nvidia.
What impact did China’s regulatory changes have on offshore investing?
China's tighter regulations on illegal cross-border securities increased demand for legal channels like MRF, boosting inflows to Pictet's fund.

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