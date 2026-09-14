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Citigroup CFO Luchetti expects equity return above 11% this year - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Citigroup CFO Luchetti expects equity return above 11% this year

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Citigroup CFO Projects Over 11% Equity Return and Boosted Buybacks This Year

Citigroup's Financial Outlook and Strategic Initiatives

Projected Return on Tangible Common Equity (ROTCE)

NEW YORK, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Chief Financial Officer Gonzalo Luchetti said on Monday the bank expects its return on tangible common equity, known as ROTCE, to be slightly above 11% this year.

Stock Buybacks and Investment Acceleration

Increased Buyback Volume

The bank will also increase the volume of stock buybacks from the $13 billion it acquired in 2025, Luchetti added at a conference in New York.

Accelerated Investments

The bank expects to accelerate around $500 million in investments through the end of the year, including increasing severance to reduce headcount in some areas and other investments to support growth, such as marketing for credit cards and wealth management.

Banamex Divestiture and Financial Impact

Removal from Citi's Balance Sheet

The CFO expects the bank to remove Mexico's Banamex from Citi's balance sheet next year, with a currency translation adjustment loss of $9 billion.

Growth Strategy and Acquisition Plans

Focus on Organic Growth

Citi is focused on organic growth, the CFO said, but could still buy small companies with services that would be "add-ons" to current businesses.

Approach to Acquisitions

"But we will not do anything transformative," Luchetti said.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Arasu Kannagi Basil; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Citigroup projects return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) to be just over 11% in 2026, slightly above prior guidance of 10–11% (stockanalysis.com).
  • Citi will boost stock buybacks beyond the $13 billion repurchased in 2025, signaling strong capital return intentions (citigroup.com).
  • Around $500 million of investments will be accelerated through year-end, covering severance and marketing for credit cards and wealth management (investing.com).
  • Citi plans to fully exit Mexico's Banamex next year, triggering the recognition of approximately $9 billion in cumulative translation adjustment (CTA) losses, with the deconsolidation expected to be capital-neutral (sec.gov).
  • The bank remains focused on organic growth but could pursue small, bolt‑on acquisitions—not anything transformative (stockanalysis.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What equity return does Citigroup expect for this year?
Citigroup expects a return on tangible common equity (ROTCE) slightly above 11% for this year.
Will Citigroup increase its stock buybacks in 2024?
Yes, Citigroup's CFO announced the volume of stock buybacks will increase from the $13 billion in 2025.
What investments is Citigroup planning through the end of the year?
Citigroup plans to accelerate $500 million in investments, including severance, credit card marketing, and wealth management.
What is Citigroup planning regarding Banamex in Mexico?
Citigroup expects to remove Banamex from its balance sheet next year, which will result in a $9 billion currency translation adjustment loss.
Is Citigroup considering acquiring other companies?
Citigroup is focused on organic growth but may acquire small companies offering add-on services to current businesses.

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