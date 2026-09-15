Global Market Outlook: Fed Rate Decision, Oil Prices, and AI Policy Impact

Key Factors Shaping the Financial Markets

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Satoshi Sugiyama.

Fed Rate Decision and U.S. Monetary Policy

U.S. President Donald Trump headed into the week facing a reckoning over two brakes: the one he wants the Federal Reserve to hit on interest rates, and the one he wants Silicon Valley to avoid hitting on artificial intelligence.

Market Expectations for Rate Hike

Even though Trump said the U.S. "should be paying the ​lowest interest rate in the world," more than 90% of market participants are pricing in the first rate hike by Chair Kevin Warsh, who was appointed by the president, at a two-day meeting starting later on Tuesday.

Oil Prices and Inflation Concerns

Middle East Tensions and Energy Markets

Inflation concerns deriving from escalating tensions in the Middle East have shown no sign of ending, with attacks on Saudi Arabian energy infrastructure fanning oil supply concerns and pushing prices higher. Brent was recently up 1.19% to $106.94 a barrel and U.S. crude gained 1.32% to $102.73.

Global Bond Yields and Central Bank Actions

U.S. and Japanese Yield Movements

Overnight, U.S. benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit the key psychological level of 5% for the first time since October 2023. Tracking the move, Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond yield rose again to 3% ahead of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, at which investors expect a quarter-point rate hike to 1.25%.

AI Policy and Market Sentiment

AI Regulation Debate

Rising U.S. Treasury yields could dent momentum in AI-fuelled American equities. But warning signs are flashing, as industry leaders have expressed their alarm about AI harming people and urged Washington to regulate the sector.

Trump's Response to AI Concerns

Trump shrugged off those concerns on Monday, saying that the U.S. already has guardrails in place to regulate and prosecute AI companies. In a social media post, he said China would benefit from hindering AI development.

"The only control or 'guardrails' that AI needs is a STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT, and the U.S.A. has that, in spades!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Upcoming Economic Events

Key Developments to Watch

Key developments that could influence markets on Tuesday:

• Federal Open Market Committee

• British job data

• German ZEW economic sentiment, German wholesale price index; French CPI final

• U.S. ADP weekly employment change

(Reporting by Satoshi Sugiyama; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)