Power Outage Hits Russian-Controlled Kherson and Crimea After Drone Attacks

Impact and Response to Power Outages in Kherson and Crimea

Extent of Power Cuts in Russian-Held Kherson Region

June 26 (Reuters) - Power was fully or partially cut off across the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region bordering Crimea, the Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram early on Friday.

Saldo did not provide details.

Sevastopol's Power Restrictions and Fuel Crisis

Measures to Prevent Network Overload

In Sevastopol, the biggest city in Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014, power supply was restricted to avoid overloading the strained network, following Ukraine drone attacks which also triggered a fuel crisis.

Impact on Transportation and Tourism

The number of trains to Crimea, a popular summer destination for Russian tourists, will be gradually reduced, Crimea's Russia-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Thursday. Earlier, he ordered the suspension of children's summer camps there.

Casualties and Security Concerns

Drone Attack Fatality Near Kherson-Crimea Crossing

Aksyonov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in Crimea near the crossing into the Russian-held part of the Kherson region on Thursday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)