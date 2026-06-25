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Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine's Kherson left with no power, Moscow official says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia-controlled areas of Ukraine's Kherson left with no power, Moscow official says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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headlines Geopolitics Ukraine Crisis Energy Conflict

Power Outage Hits Russian-Controlled Kherson and Crimea After Drone Attacks

Impact and Response to Power Outages in Kherson and Crimea

Extent of Power Cuts in Russian-Held Kherson Region

June 26 (Reuters) - Power was fully or partially cut off across the Russian-held part of Ukraine's Kherson region bordering Crimea, the Russian-installed governor, Vladimir Saldo, said on Telegram early on Friday.

Saldo did not provide details.

Sevastopol's Power Restrictions and Fuel Crisis

Measures to Prevent Network Overload

In Sevastopol, the biggest city in Crimea which Russia annexed in 2014, power supply was restricted to avoid overloading the strained network, following Ukraine drone attacks which also triggered a fuel crisis. 

Impact on Transportation and Tourism

The number of trains to Crimea, a popular summer destination for Russian tourists, will be gradually reduced, Crimea's Russia-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said on Thursday.  Earlier, he ordered the suspension of children's summer camps there. 

Casualties and Security Concerns

Drone Attack Fatality Near Kherson-Crimea Crossing

Aksyonov also said one person was killed in a drone attack in Crimea near the crossing into the Russian-held part of the Kherson region on Thursday.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Jekaterīna Golubkova in Tokyo; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukrainian drone strikes have significantly disrupted energy infrastructure in Russian-occupied Kherson and Crimea, cutting power and leading to fuel shortages and transport reductions (marketscreener.com).
  • Sevastopol and other Crimean areas have imposed power restrictions and rationed fuel to prevent grid overload amid strained infrastructure (marketscreener.com).
  • Earlier in June, coordinated drone attacks knocked out electricity across all Russian-controlled Kherson areas and parts of Zaporizhzhia, highlighting Ukraine’s broader strategy targeting Russian logistics and infrastructure (hamerintel.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was power cut off in the Russian-controlled Kherson region?
Power was fully or partially cut off due to recent Ukraine drone attacks, straining the electricity network.
How are Ukraine drone attacks affecting Crimea's power supply?
The attacks led to restrictions in power supply to avoid overloading the already strained network in Crimea.
What travel restrictions have been imposed in Crimea?
The number of trains to Crimea is being gradually reduced, and children's summer camps have been suspended.
Were there casualties reported in recent attacks?
Yes, one person was killed during a drone attack near the crossing into Russian-held Kherson.
Who provided updates about the blackout in Kherson and Crimea?
Updates were provided by Russian-installed officials Vladimir Saldo and Sergei Aksyonov.

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