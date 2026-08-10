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Zelenskiy says he discussed defence, food security with Saudi crown prince - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Zelenskiy says he discussed defence, food security with Saudi crown prince

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 10, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 10, 2026

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Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics Defence

Zelenskiy, Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Defence and Food Security Initiatives

Key Outcomes of the Zelenskiy–Saudi Crown Prince Discussion

Drone Deal and Food Security Talks

KYIV, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

"There are domains in which Ukraine and Saudi Arabia can strengthen each other's ability to protect lives and people," he said on X after the call.

Developing Mutual Support

Speaking later in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy said a team of Ukrainian officials was in the region "and there are already areas in which our relations are developing well. I am counting on reciprocity in our mutual support."

Background of Ukraine–Saudi Arabia Relations

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed an agreement on military cooperation in March when the president met the crown prince.

Ukraine’s Expertise in Drone Technology

Ukraine has developed expertise in dealing with Iranian-designed drones over more than 4-1/2 years of war with Russia. It has also signed deals on drone development with other countries in the Middle East and Gulf and elsewhere.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; Editing by Toby Chopra, Ron Popeski and Cynthia Osterman)

Key Takeaways

  • Zelenskiy and Mohammed bin Salman held talks on August 10, 2026 covering a drone deal and food security—reflecting expanding Ukraine–Saudi collaboration to protect lives and citizens.
  • This dialogue builds on a March 27, 2026 defence cooperation arrangement creating a basis for future contracts, technological cooperation and investment in air defence capabilities (theprint.in).
  • Ukraine has deployed drone‑defence experts across the Gulf, leveraging its five‑year experience countering drones in the Russia war to aid Saudi Arabia—and seeks reciprocal support in return (theprint.in).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What topics did Zelenskiy discuss with the Saudi Crown Prince?
Zelenskiy discussed a drone deal and food security with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
When did Ukraine and Saudi Arabia sign a military cooperation agreement?
They signed a military cooperation agreement in March during a meeting between Zelenskiy and the crown prince.
What expertise does Ukraine have in drone technology?
Ukraine has developed expertise in dealing with Iranian-designed drones after more than four years of war with Russia.
Has Ukraine signed any other drone development deals in the region?
Yes, Ukraine has signed deals on drone development with other Middle Eastern and Gulf countries.
What is the expected outcome of Ukraine's cooperation with Saudi Arabia?
Ukraine hopes for reciprocity in mutual support and further strengthening of defence and food security relations.

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