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IAEA says repairs completed on key power line at Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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IAEA says repairs completed on key power line at Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 26, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 26, 2026

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headlines International Nuclear Energy Ukraine safety

IAEA Confirms Major Power Line Repairs at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant

Key Developments in Power Line Repairs and Nuclear Safety at ZNPP

Completion of Critical Repairs

June 26 (Reuters) - The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday repairs had been completed on a key power line and other energy infrastructure vital for nuclear safety at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Details of the Repair Operations

Repairs, carried out under a temporary local ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, involved two separate locations, the 750 kilovolt Dniprovska power line and the switchyard of the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant, which helps supply electricity to the ZNPP through the back-up 330 kV Ferosplavna-1 line, the agency said.

Status of the Dniprovska Power Line

However, the Dniprovska line had not yet been brought back into operation because of extensive damage to its connecting substation.

Statements from IAEA Leadership

"The line has been repaired, but it still needs to be brought back into operation," International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

Ongoing Repair Efforts and Outlook

Repair efforts of the substation were ongoing, but were not expected to be completed in the near term, the agency said.

(Reporting by Linda Pasquini; Editing by Thomas Derpinghaus)

Key Takeaways

  • IAEA secured a temporary local ceasefire—the sixth since late last year—to enable critical energy infrastructure repairs at ZNPP (energynews.oedigital.com)
  • The 750 kV Dniprovska line and switchyard at the thermal power plant were repaired, but the Dniprovska line is not yet operational due to extensive substation damage (aa.com.tr)
  • Despite the repairs, the plant remains reliant on the backup 330 kV Ferosplavna‑1 line, underscoring the fragility of off‑site power and the urgency of restoring full electricity supply for nuclear safety (aa.com.tr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What repairs were completed at Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant?
Repairs were made to the vital 750 kV Dniprovska power line and the Zaporizhzhya Thermal Power Plant switchyard, critical for plant safety.
Why hasn't the Dniprovska line been brought back into operation?
Extensive damage to its connecting substation is preventing the Dniprovska line from being returned to operation.
Who announced the completion of the repairs?
The United Nations' International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced the completion of repairs.
What allowed repair crews to complete the work?
A temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia enabled crews to safely carry out repairs at two key infrastructure locations.
What is the status of the substation repairs?
Repair efforts for the substation are ongoing and not expected to be finished in the near term.

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