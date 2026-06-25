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Soccer-England's Eze not concerned by outside noise ahead of final World Cup group game

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 25, 2026

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Sports World Cup Football England Team

Eberechi Eze Focused on Team Unity as England Prepare for Crucial World Cup Clash

England's Mindset and Preparation for World Cup Showdown

By Lori Ewing

Ignoring Outside Criticism

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 25 (Reuters) - England forward Eberechi Eze says he has no interest in the criticism that followed his side's goalless World Cup draw with Ghana, preferring instead to focus on the only opinions that matter -- those inside England's camp.

England head into Saturday's final Group L game against Panama keen to take top spot with a win, despite a frustrating 0-0 draw with Ghana that drew criticism from some supporters unhappy with the team's lack of attacking threat.

Eze, who made his World Cup debut as a second-half substitute against Ghana, said he pays little attention to opinions outside the camp.

Eze's Approach to Team Mentality

"I try not to take too much interest in what people say about what we're doing. We're the ones inside, we're the ones putting in the work and in the arena," Eze said on Thursday.

"We'll try to enjoy that bubble that we're in and focus on what we're doing ... that's the mentality that I have."

Patience and Resilience in Eze's Career

The 27-year-old, who played the final 18 minutes against Ghana in his first appearance on the global stage, said patience has been a defining part of his career.

Learning from Arsenal's Success

"It's the mentality I've grown up having as well, staying ready, staying resilient, trusting that the time will come, and being ready to express yourself and give all you've got," he said.

That mindset was reinforced during Arsenal's title-winning campaign, when Eze had to wait for opportunities before making significant contributions.

"It's good. It's the type of position that you want to be able to play," Eze said.

"You want to come in and try to affect the game and help us. Every game is difficult and different, so you face different challenges. (Ghana) was a tough game to come into."

Impact of Winning Mentality on England Squad

Eze and England teammates Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice and Noni Madueke arrived in North America on the heels of Arsenal's long-awaited league triumph.

Boosting Team Confidence

Eze said he believes success breeds self-belief.

"Having players in the team who have won things, it definitely gives you a different type of confidence and ease and trust in what you're capable of," he said.

Motivation and Personal Support

Far from feeling fatigued after a demanding club campaign, Eze says the World Cup itself provides all the motivation he needs.

Staying Driven During the World Cup

"I love playing football," he said. "Of course, you do need a time to rest and to have a break, and I'm sure that'll come after this."

The Role of Family Support

Away from football, Eze says his wife, an intensive care nurse, helps keep his career in perspective.

"She does help me stay grounded and focus on things that are really important," he said. "Definitely does help my perspective."

(Reporting by Lori EwingEditing by Christian Radnedge)

Key Takeaways

  • Eze ignores external criticism, focusing on internal team opinions and the 'bubble' around England’s camp.
  • Mental resilience and patience define Eze’s career — traits shaped during his wait for opportunities and Arsenal’s title‑winning season.
  • The England‑Panama match on Saturday, June 27, 2026 (kick‑off at 5 p.m. ET), is pivotal for Group L positioning at the World Cup.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does Eberechi Eze respond to criticism after England's draw with Ghana?
Eze says he ignores outside opinions, focusing only on feedback from within England's camp.
What is Eze's mentality going into the final World Cup group game?
Eze emphasizes readiness, resilience, and staying focused on helping the team succeed.
What role did patience play in Eze's football career?
Patience was crucial for Eze, who waited for opportunities and prepared to contribute whenever needed.
How does success among England teammates influence the team?
Having players who have won important titles adds confidence and trust within the team.
How does Eze stay grounded off the pitch?
Eze credits his wife, an intensive care nurse, for helping him maintain perspective and stay grounded.

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